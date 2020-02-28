Selena Gomez who recently released album "Rare" that she reportedly wrote about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, has gained a much-needed closure from her on-again-off-again relationship with the pop-star.

Selena Gomez is reportedly "extremely relieved" to finally move on from her teenage love and close the Justin Beiber "chapter of her life," a source reveals to US Weekly.

"She loved being able to tell her truth through her own art and her own way. It took a lot of discipline, obedience and strength to get her mental and emotional health back in a good place," the insider said.

The 27-year-old singer recently opened up about being a victim of emotional abuse in her previous relationship. Talking about her album in an interview with NPR magazine in January, the Disney alum told interviewer Lulu Garcia-Navarro that track "Lose You to Love Me," which came out as a single in October 2019, was a way of saying goodbye to her relationship with Bieber.

"It's dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I'm not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse," the "Fetish" singer had said.

Gomez dated the "Baby" hitmaker on and off since 2011, ending it for the last time in 2018. While Bieber went on to marry girlfriend Hailey Bieber just after a few months, Gomez moved on in her personal and professional life.

The insider tells US Weekly that Gomez was "in a good place" after taking time for herself around Beiber's second wedding to Hailey in September 2019. She continues to prioritise her mental health above everything else.

"Right now, she is focusing on that as well as her music and isn't actively looking or going out of her way to be in a relationship right now. She is still healing, but now knows what kind of guy she would want to date and what qualities he would need to have in order for her and her future boyfriend to be in a healthy, thriving, loving and supportive relationship," the source said, adding that the emotional experiences she went through in her relationship with Beiber has been a "very important lesson."