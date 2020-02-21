Selena Gomez granted her fans' wishes to release "Feel Me" online and on vinyl, after she initially refused to put it out.

The singer dropped the song on Friday, and revealed that fans have wanted to hear the entirety of the track ever since she introduced it on her "Revival Tour."

"On the Revival Tour, I introduced a song that you guys haven't stopped talking about since. Soo you asked and I listened Today, Feel Me is out online and vinyl everywhere," Gomez tweeted, along with an online link to the track.

Fans initially asked the singer to release the track in January amid the release of her new album "Rare." But Gomez put off the request and reasoned that she made the song when she "was in a different place." She said it did not fit with "where I am right now."

The lyrics of "Feel Me" talk about an unfaithful lover. In one of the lines, Gomez sings, "Do you stay up late just so you don't dream? Every time your lips touch another / I want you to feel me."

According to ET, the 27-year old wrote "Feel Me" during her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber. She wrote the lyrics before their reunion in 2017 and subsequent breakup. Gomez released the song after her candid interview about Bieber following the release of "Rare."

She admitted that her past relationship with the "Yummy" singer inspired her to make the album. She shared that she was mentally abused during their on-again and off-again relationship, but clarified that she had something beautiful with Bieber.

"Lose You To Love Me," one of the tracks in "Rare," clearly speaks about her past relationship with the Canadian hitmaker, who is now married to Hailey Baldwin. Gomez admitted that she wrote the album to mark a new chapter in her life, and to say that she is happy now and respects the fact that they are over.

Gomez said that writing "Lose You To Love Me" is her way of getting a "respectful closure." It gave her means to say what she wished she had said while still with Bieber.