French and Italian giants Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus FC may be on their way to manufacturing the most explosive swap deal this summer. According to recent reports, the two clubs may be planning a move for Cristiano Ronaldo to Paris, with Mauro Icardi heading in the other direction.

It has been reported earlier that PSG's summer activities have caught the attention of the Portuguese superstar. The club has been signing some big names such as former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, and Ronaldo knows that the club is committed to investing heavily in the upcoming season.

Both PSG and Juventus have been on a highly publicised quest for the UEFA Champions League trophy, and Ronaldo has so far been unable to help the Turin side achieve their mission. With patience running out, The Sun reports that the Italians are willing to let go of the Portuguese forward in favour of Icardi.

Meanwhile, apart from Ramos, PSG have also acquired Euro 2020 hero Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan, as well as full-back Achraf Hakimi from Serie A champions Inter.

Read more 'Cristiano Ronaldo is an idiot' says Real Madrid president in new leaked audio

Former Inter forward Icardi has not established himself in a PSG attack that also contains the likes of Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe. Now, he may be looking at another chance to prove himself back in the Serie A if the swap deal with Juventus pushes through.

Inter has reportedly included a £12m clause to prevent PSG from selling Icardi to a rival Serie A club in the future, but the amount will not make the French club flinch if it means acquiring Ronaldo in exchange.

Nevertheless, other news outlets have insisted that Juventus is not planning on selling Ronaldo. Likewise, the player has not publicly made any indication that he intends to leave. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was the Euro 2020 and Serie A top scorer last season, so regardless of their failure to win the Champions League, it appears unlikely for Juventus to want to be rid of him so easily.