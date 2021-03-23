A Serbian model named Natalija Scekic has made some explosive claims about a man whom she says approached her to seduce and film tennis world number one Novak Djokovic.

The sinister scheme she says, was being planned in an effort to ruin the athlete's reputation. In exchange for her efforts, Scekic said that she was offered 60,000 euros. She was meant to seduce the Australian Open champion and subsequently film their sexual encounter.

She says that the offer was made while she was in England. "It is true that a guy contacted me. I know him from the city [of London] and I considered him a serious guy," Scekic told Svet & Scandal.

Initially, the Serbian model thought that the man had good intentions and could help her career. "I am familiar with their work and they were good. When he asked me for a date, I thought it was for a business matter. However, as the conversation progressed, I saw that it had nothing to do with my life."

The idea was so inconceivable that Scekic even thought that she was being pranked during the conversation, and would be told that a hidden camera was recording everything. However, it soon became clear that there was no gag and the man was serious about the plot.

"He told me I could get about 60,000 euros for that and a trip wherever I wanted. I laughed, expecting him to say it was a joke, but the man was very serious. I felt very offended and humiliated."

In the end, Scekic composed herself and decided to just pack her things and leave. She admitted that she was tempted to hit the man, after she felt insulted and humiliated by the offer. However, she ended up just calmly turning down the offer and walking away.

Lastly, she says that she decided to speak up about the incident in order to help make sure that the plan does not succeed. "I hope he didn't find a girl who wants to do that, because it's not fair to Novak. He is our best ambassador, an exemplary man, a family man," she said as quoted by Marca.

Djokovic himself has not issued a statement regarding the reports.