Paris Saint-Germain fans are on a roll this season when it comes to bashing their own players. On Sunday night, Sergio Ramos was targeted by frustrated fans after they decided to let the player know about their frustrations when he came on as a substitute in the club's Ligue 1 match against Lorient.

The Parc des Princes erupted with boos and jeers when Ramos was called in as a substitute to replace captain Marquinhos in the 72nd minute of the match. Apart from the initial boos, Ramos was also whistled by the home fans every time he touched the ball.

The fans are clearly unhappy despite the fact that the club has a comfortable lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table. Simply put, they are still reeling from PSG's elimination out of the Coupe de France and more importantly, the UEFA Champions League.

Ramos is one of the superstars who joined the club last summer, and alongside the arrival of Lionel Messi, the fans expected much more. It is a well-known fact that the club has been targeting the Champions League trophy, but it has so far proven to be elusive despite their active recruitment of former winners.

The former Real Madrid captain has had a disappointing debut season with the club, making only six appearances so far. His season has been marred by numerous injuries, with the latest appearance coming after two months on the sidelines.

Needless to say, fans are frustrated at both the player and club management for how the "blockbuster" transfer has played out. Ramos is not the only target of the fans' wrath however, with both Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. also being greeted with boos and whistles from the home fans.

The two former Barcelona stars were targeted by the crowd last month after the club was eliminated by Real Madrid in the Champions League. The two players were largely neutralised in the tie, with Kylian Mbappe the only PSG player to score across the two legs of the last-16 clash. He put the French giants 2-0 up, but a hat-trick from Karim Benzema sent the Spanish side through to the quarter-finals amid much disappointment for the PSG faithful.