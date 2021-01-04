Sergio Ramos is at the tail end of his current contract with Spanish La Liga champions Real Madrid. However, with only six months remaining until his current deal expires, no news of an extension has been announced ahead of the January transfer window. Rene Ramos, his brother and agent, has expressed his frustration at the club.

The 34-year-old defender will be free to speak to other clubs in January, if no deal with his current club is reached in the next few days. His agent apparently finds this to be an unacceptable situation.

Journalist Alfredo Duro tweeted his disgust, saying "Someone will have to explain how and why we've got to this stage, allowing your captain, one of the legends of Real Madrid, to appear in an absurd lineup of players who can freely sign for another club right now."

Alguien deberá explicar cómo y por qué hemos llegado a este punto, permitiendo que tu capitán, una de las leyendas del Madrid, aparezca en absurdas alineaciones de jugadores que hoy pueden firmar libremente por cualquier club!!!!! pic.twitter.com/zoNh0m5153 — Alfredo Duro (@alfredoduro1) January 1, 2021

In response, Rene Ramos retweeted Duro's message, seemingly agreeing that his brother and client has been placed in an untenable position. His reaction places the blame squarely on the club for taking this long to come up with an acceptable offer for a contract extension.

Read more Real Madrid defeats Celta Vigo to take top spot in La Liga

It seems unfathomable that Real Madrid would allow Ramos to leave at the end of the current season. In the past couple of years, the team has clearly suffered whenever their captain was unavailable to be on the pitch. Even his presence in the stands has proven to be valuable for the Madrid side.

However, the club has recently been linked to younger players such as Bayern Much star David Alaba, who plays in a similar role as Ramos. Meanwhile, Juve FC reports that Italian champions Juventus are interested in signing Ramos and reuniting him with Cristiano Ronaldo. The same report also states that Paris Saint-Germain is also competing for the Spaniard's signature.

The main point of contention is reportedly Ramos' demand for a salary increase and a longer extension. The club, which is dealing with the financial blow of the coronavirus pandemic, is looking for a salary cut and a shorter renewal term.