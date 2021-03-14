La Liga Santander leaders Atletico Madrid are now facing mounting pressure from both Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona. Their lead at the top of the table has now been cut down to just six points after they only managed a draw against Getafe last night.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid won a thrilling 2-1 come-from-behind victory against Elche at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Captain Sergio Ramos played for the first time since January, and appears to have successfully recovered from his knee surgery. He will be pleased to have logged in some minutes in active competition before the club faces Atalanta in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

The opening half was shaky for both sides, with neither team really offering a real threat. It was Elche who finally broke the deadlock after an hour, and Zidane immediately took action. Ramos was taken off in favour of Rodrygo, while both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric came in for Fede Valverde and Isco, respectively.

The move proved crucial, as it was Modric who supplied Benzema with the assist that led to the equaliser in the 73rd minute. It looked like Los Blancos would be forced to split the spoils of the match until Benzema scored the winning goal off another combined effort with Casemiro during stoppage time.

Real Madrid will be relieved to have taken all three points, which brings them back to second place with 57 points. They managed to reclaim the spot from Barcelona, who are now a point behind but with a game in hand.

Atletico Madrid meanwhile, sit on 63 points after they could only manage a goalless draw against 10-man Getafe. It was a missed opportunity to keep an 8-point lead, and they have now left the title race more open than it has been in several months. They could have gone ahead but Joao Felix had a goal disallowed after Marcos Llorente played the ball out of bounds in the build-up to the strike.

Getafe's Allan Nyom was sent off with a straight red card for a challenge on Renan Lodi with half an hour to go, but Atletico failed to capitalise. Luis Suarez had a chance but only managed to hit the post in the closing minutes.

FC Barcelona now has the opportunity to overtake Real Madrid and close the gap to Atletico to just four points if they win against Huesca on Monday.