Spanish TV presenter Pilar Rubio shocked fans when she revealed some very intimate details about her private life with Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos. In the same interview, she also spoke about her finances, which also raised eyebrows.

While Ramos is a world-famous athlete who is a Real Madrid legend and a FIFA World Cup winner, Rubio is also a celebrity in her own right. The couple has been together since 2012, and officially tied the knot in 2019. They have four young children, but Rubio claims that having kids and busy careers did not spoil their sex life.

The 44-year-old came on as a guest on Spanish TV programme "La Resistencia" and said that she and Ramos get busy in bed on a daily basis unless they are miles apart due to work. "We do it every day, except for the days when I am in Madrid. Today for instance, thanks to you, I can't," she told the show hosts, as quoted by The Sun.

She said that all this is possible because the children are already in bed by 9:30 pm, leaving the couple with enough time for themselves.

Meanwhile, Rubio shocked viewers even more by claiming that her bank balance is currently only at £46,000. This is despite being a famous TV personality and sought after model and endorser.

She has 8.5 million followers on Instagram, making her a mega influencer. However, she said that her bank account did not reflect her estimated net worth of around £10m.

Nevertheless, she may be talking about only one of her accounts and not about all of her assets. "I'm always a bit confused because of working in Spain and living in France but in the bank there's €52,000 (£46,000)."

It is unclear what kind of arrangement the couple has when it comes to their personal earnings. Ramos continues to rake in the cash after signing a lucrative two-year deal with PSG after his contract expired with Real Madrid in the summer of 2021. Meanwhile, Rubio continues to work on TV projects on top of her endorsement deals and collaborations.