The 360th Lotto drawing happened on Thursday. There were no winners of the grand prize of £10,000 every month for 30 years in the August 25 drawing.

The winning numbers were: 01, 03, 21, 27, 34, and the life ball was 07. The draw machine used was Excalibur 2 and the ball set was SFL2.

The Set For Life National Lottery draw's top prize is rewarded to players who are able to match 5 numbers and the life ball. The jackpot is long-term continuous winnings of having £10,000 deposited in the winner's bank account every single month for the next 30 years.

The runners-up who are able to match the five main numbers will receive £10,000 a month for a year. Though there were no top prize nor runner-up prize winners for this drawing, 37 players were able to match 4 numbers and the life ball, earning them £250 each.

The Set for Life draw takes place at 8 pm every Monday and Thursday. Players can cast their numbers daily until 11 pm, or 7:30 pm on draw days. Play continues after all draws at 9 pm.

Lotto tickets may be bought in person at approved premises in the UK, or online at accredited sites. As of April 2021, only those 18 years old and above may buy scratchcards or play Lotto, Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.

The UK National Lottery's first drawing was on November 19, 1994. Of all the money spent by players, half goes to the prize fund, 28% to good causes, 12% to the UK government, 5 % to retailers and 5 % to the Camelot Group.

Since 2004, the Big Lottery Fund has allocated over £9.4billion raised by the National Lottery to 130,000 "good causes" across the UK.