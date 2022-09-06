A group of seven factory workers attempted suicide by consuming poison after not being paid their wages consistently by their employer for seven months in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

The workers tried to commit suicide by consuming poison on the factory premises itself last week. The owner immediately took them all to the hospital and informed the police. All seven men are now in stable condition.

The seven men used to work at the factory in Indore which manufactures parts for modular kitchens. They had been employed for a period spanning two to twenty years.

One of the factory workers who also tried to commit suicide told local media that the owner of the factory wanted to expel them but could not do so publicly.

"The owner Ravi Bafna told us that you have to listen to what the HR says and do so. You cannot come to me. When we went to work today at the old factory, we were told there is no work for us. We know they'll instead get workers from Delhi, and Mumbai who have experience in the same field," the worker told the Indian Express.

The workers also claimed that the private factory had sacked others in a similar fashion in the past. Another employee said that the men were already being replaced by the company.

They had initially agreed to a transfer to another unit after being informed that there was no work at their original unit. The seven men took the extreme step after finding that the factory was operating as usual last week.

"The employees had agreed... two days ago, but on Wednesday, after reaching the factory around 11 am in the morning, they protested against the transfer and then attempted suicide by eating a poisonous substance. They were taken to MY Hospital," a police officer told the publication.

Bafna, meanwhile, has claimed that he was away when the incident occurred and rushed to the factory after being informed by security guards. An investigation into the incident is currently under way.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts about suicide, the Samaritans provide a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.