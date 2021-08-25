Willian's imminent departure from Arsenal could be the first of many that are expected this week. Mikel Arteta is keen to trim his squad before the Aug. 31 transfer deadline and is ready to sanction moves for at least six more players along with the Brazilian winger.

Lucas Torriera, Eddie Nketiah, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Hector Bellerin, Sead Kolasinac and Reiss Nelson are all expected to receive offers that could see them follow Willian out of the club. The aforementioned players have been deemed surplus and Arteta is hopeful that their exits in the coming days will help him strengthen his squad further.

Willian is in talks with Brazilian club Corinthians after failing to make an impact in his one season with Arsenal. The Brazil international joined the Gunners from Chelsea on a free transfer last summer and has now fallen behind in the pecking order, which has prompted him to look at other options.

Arsenal are desperate to get Willian's wages off the books and are ready to agree a mutual termination of his contract, which still has two years to run. The 33-year-old winger managed just one goal in his 37 appearances last season as Arsenal failed to qualify for Europe for the first time in 25 years.

Torriera looks to be the player that will follow Willian out of the club with Fiorentina in advanced talks to sign the Uruguayan midfielder on a season-long loan with an option to buy. The 25-year-old spent last season on loan with La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, and has made it clear that he will not play in England.

The likes of Bellerin and Kolasinac have been told to find new clubs, but the interest in the duo has been limited in recent weeks. The former's agent was in talks with Inter Milan, but failed to agree a deal while the latter remains a target for Fenerbahçe in Turkey.

England youth internationals Maitland-Niles, Nketiah and Nelson are also up for grabs and according to London Evening Standard, Arsenal are expecting bids to arrive for the trio in the final days of the transfer window. Crystal Palace are keen on signing Nketiah, but their £10 million offer does not match up to Arsenal's £20 million valuation.

Arsenal have thus far made five signings for a combined £125 million. Nuno Tavares, Ben White, Albert Lokonga, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale have all been added to the squad but Arteta remains keen to further strengthen with a right-back and a forward on the wanted list. However, any further incomings will depend on the number of exits in the coming days.