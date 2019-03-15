UPDATE 1:21a.m. EDT -- Social media platforms Facebook and Youtube have released statements confirming that both have deleted the videos of the shooting spreading on their sites.

Previous reports confirm that one gunman has streamed the mass shooting on his account while some users have shared the videos on different sites. According to Mia Garlick from Facebook New Zealand, the company is also removing any form of "praise or report for the crime."

UPDATE 12:53a.m. EDT -- Four suspects now in custody -- three men and one woman. The death toll has yet to be confirmed, but reports suggest dozens of fatalities and injuries. The shootings happened in two mosques -- one at Deans Avenue and one at Linwood Avenue.

UPDATE 12:11a.m.EDT -- A video posted on Twitter shows Christchurch policemen rammed what appears to be one of the shooting suspect's car and one man apprehended on the ground.

Police in Christchurch, New Zealand are frantically searching for two or more men who shot dead six people at the Christchurch Mosque on Deans Avenue in Christchurch City.

They said the gunmen, who were in a car, opened fire at worshippers gathered for Friday Prayers outside the Christchurch Mosque near Hagley Park. A witness leaving near the church said a lot of of people were praying at the mosque at the time of the shooting, according to the New Zealand news website Stuff.

A witness said he saw a car chasing the people along Deans Avenue and the people in the car started shooting at them. Another witness said he heard multiple gunshots.

"I heard 20 or more gunshots I thought something happened and the people were running on the other side of Deans Avenue and now I can see so many police," he said.

Mohammed Jama, former president of the Muslim Association of Canterbury, said a man with a gun entered the mosque about 1.40 pm on Friday (8:40 p.m. ET Thursday). He saw four people injured and two people on the ground. He didn't know if these persons were alive or dead.

Another witness said he saw three seriously injured people on the doorstep of the mosque.

