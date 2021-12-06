A woman was lured on a Tinder date in Lincoln, Nebraska, by sex cult members who killed her and chopped her body into multiple pieces around four years ago.

Victim Sydney Loofe, a cashier at a hardware store, had shared a picture on her Snapchat account in November 2017, just before she headed out for her date where her murder was being planned. "Ready for my date," the 24-year-old had written alongside a picture of herself dressed in a white jacket and a cream shirt in which she smiled at the camera. She had also added a heart-eyed emoji.

Sydney had already been on one date with this woman, Audrey, whom she had found on Tinder. They had spent the first date driving around getting to know each other, after which the victim shared her new romantic interest's picture with her friends and headed out for a second date two days later, reports The Mirror.

However, she did not turn up for work the next day, and wasn't responding to any texts from her parents, George and Susie, who lived three hours away. They drove straight to her apartment where they found her cat Mimzy hungry and abandoned, and feared the worst has happened as their daughter would never neglect her pet.

Her car was at the apartment while her mobile was turned off after its last location in Wilber, about 35 miles away. Sydney's parents feared she had been abducted while police started an investigation with the focus on Sydney's date, Audrey. The woman admitted that they were on a date but said she dropped Sydney off at a friend's house that she can't remember.

After Audrey expressed reluctance in sharing even basic details about herself, officers conducted further investigation and found out that her real name was Bailey Boswell, 23, and she lived with her older boyfriend Aubrey Trail, then 51. Forensic examinations of their cellphones led police to a field near Omaha, around 60 miles west of Wilber, where Sydney's dismembered remains were found stuffed in rubbish bags in ditches.

14 body parts were found in the bags, while some of Sydney's organs were never found. An autopsy revealed that she had fought in her final moments as she was being suffocated to death.

Further investigation revealed that Boswell and Trail were a very disturbing couple who enjoyed group sex with other women whom they used to meet through Tinder. Trail told police stories about him being a vampire "gaining power" from killing people, while CCTV footage showed them buying bleach and tools to dismember the body before the planned murder.

During the court proceedings, Trail used a blade to cut his throat when his girlfriend was being accused of the crime, and missed most of the trial. He ultimately said that Sydney had "freaked out" after hearing about their sex ring and criminal activities and he killed her to protect their lifestyle. The couple were both found guilty of first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit murder, and improper disposal of human remains.

The victim's loved ones said she had struggled with depression but always tried to stay positive. She also had a tattoo on her arm that read, "Everything will be wonderful someday," and was hopeful about her new date.