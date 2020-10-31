Ahead of Manchester City's clash against Sheffield United this evening, Pep Guardiola is firm in his view that the English Premier League should consider going back to the policy of allowing five substitutes per match again this season. He thinks that this is the best route after observing an alarming number of muscle injuries this early in the season.

According to the BBC, the Manchester City manager said that there are "47% more muscular injuries" this year versus the same period in the 2019-2020 season. It may be remembered that most leagues allowed five substitutions when matches resumed following the lengthy hiatus caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The measure was taken to help players ease into competitive form after being out of action for several months. On top of that, they had to play numerous matches in a compressed schedule in order to complete domestic and international tournaments.

However, in August, Premier League clubs voted against continuing to permit five substitutions for the 2020-21 season.

After starting the 2020-21 season, Guardiola feels that the Premier League needs to revert to the five substitution rule.

City has been hit hard by injury issues. Players like Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin Mendy and Nathan Ake have been sidelined. They are currently languishing in thirteenth place in the league table, and a win against Sheffield will only take them up to 6th or 7th place.

Title holders Liverpool, have also been hit with injury troubles. Virgil Van Dijk has been ruled out for several months, while the man who took over his position, Fabinho, also suffered an injury in their latest match.

"It is not about one club," added Guardiola.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer agrees with Guardiola: "I don't understand and cannot believe that the vote went against because we have to look after the players.

It is believed that many clubs voted against the rule because allowing five substitutes benefitted the bigger clubs with deeper benches.