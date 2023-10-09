There's a growing emphasis on sustainability brought by the environmental risks of fast fashion's resource-intensive process. With vast amounts of water and energy used in production, and tons of low-quality, short-lived clothing items disposed of in already overloaded landfills, more brands are now consciously moving away from these excesses and towards simplicity, both in design and consumption

The minimalist aesthetic, characterised by clean lines, neutral palettes, and functional design, is not just a style but also a reflection of a more intentional approach to clothing. Curating a wardrobe with fewer, but more versatile items, can help reduce unnecessary consumption and waste.

This shift also allows a personal style that isn't dictated by the rapid whims of fast fashion once we value quality over quantity and recognise the true cost of disposable fashion. What makes the movement more transformative is a deeper, more authentic connection with our wardrobe.

Plainandsimple: Simplicity Meets Sustainability

In 2020, Plainandsimple emerged from a successful Kickstarter campaign, spurred by the staggering eighty billion new clothing demand. However, of this, 73 per cent ends up in landfills, with a mere one per cent re-entering the production cycle.

Plainandsimple was launched to redefine how a brand should circulate value to better influence fashion choices in every stitch. Each piece embodies the company's commitment to responsible production to its eventual rebirth.

By using 100 per cent GOTS-certified organic cotton, its products are kinder to the planet and ensure that the fabric is sourced and produced without harmful chemicals

It also embraces the Made to be Re-Made concept by designing clothing with eventual recycling or upcycling in mind. Once an item has reached the end of its wearable life, instead of being discarded, Plainandsimple encourages users to return it for free with a 15 per cent discount on their next order.

By working with manufacturing partners that promote ethical practices through fair labour, safety, and ecological mindfulness, Plainandsimple maintains a supply chain that observes business ethics with environmental and societal values.

Made from top-tier 100 per cent GOTS-certified organic cotton, this shirt's minimalist design fits the modern man's desire for basic elegance and versatility. Layer with a coat for a more refined look from daytime casual simplicity to evening sophistication.

It resists shrinkage and colour fade so you get an impeccable look for a long time. And true to the brand's commitment to plastic-free composition right down to the label, it's 100 per cent recyclable and compostable. It comes in white, black, grey, navy and green.

Get it here

No wardrobe is complete without a v-neck shirt. Made from high-quality organic cotton, you get nothing but a consistent sharp look wherever you go. Its versatile design exudes sophistication, while the breathable fabric promises unparalleled comfort from dawn to dusk. This tee's impeccable design is tailored to every silhouette whether it's white or black.

Get it here

The best shirt that's versatile for any season, while its sustainable origins tell a story of conscious choices and gentle impact on our planet.

Made in one of the brand's ethical factory partners in Tirupur, India, the superior organic cotton makes it soft and breathable to give you unparalleled comfort. Making it an everyday essential unlike any other.

Get it here

Nothing beats a comfortable look when you sport this heavyweight t-shirt. With an oversized fit complemented by subtly dropped shoulders and a timeless crew neck, it's the perfect tee for relaxed weekends, casual hangouts with friends, or even styled up for a laid-back night out.

The brand left no detail that does not meet style and sustainable production techniques. Crafted for longevity and premium quality, this piece promises both a statement look and enduring wear.

Get it here

Rediscover timeless style with sophistication. Get a classic look that's ready for regular wear, be it at a coffee shop, an informal work setting, or a leisurely day at the park. The organic cotton ensures softness and comfort, while its vintage design brings a touch of nostalgia to every ensemble.

Perfect for anyone who values both heritage and eco-conscious fashion. It comes in white, black, grey, navy and pink.

Get it here

Experience effortless elegance with this crew neck wardrobe staple. Crafted for those with an active lifestyle, its clean neckline design offers a universally flattering fit. The premium 100 per cent organic GOTS-certified cotton ensures unmatched comfort.

You can't find a better tee than this piece that exudes timeless style and everyday luxury when you're always on the go.

Get it here

Enjoy comfort and sustainability with this breathable tee. Its feather-light fabric offers ease without compromising on style. Made entirely from 100 per cent organic GOTS-certified cotton, it offers a soft touch against the skin while championing eco-friendly fashion choices. It's not just a t-shirt, but a blend of minimalism, comfort, and conscious living.

Get it here

Go for conscious couture with Plainandsimple

Sustainable fashion isn't just a fleeting trend — it's an essential shift in how we view and value our clothing.

As the environmental impacts of fast fashion become increasingly evident, eco-consciousness, which used to be an alternative option, is now a necessity. Yet, embracing sustainability doesn't mean compromising on your looks at all.

Plainandsimple caters to both modern men and women with an environmentally conscious sartorial style. The brand is more than just a basic shirt, it's a statement of a lifestyle that is both stylish and sustainable.

Choose sustainable, choose quality with every stitch.