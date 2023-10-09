Sustainable travel, a pressing global concern, often seems like an elusive goal. However, one organization is proving that sustainable travel is not only achievable but also transformative. Meet MonAsia, a pioneering force in Monaco and beyond, leading the charge in sustainable travel and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The challenge of reducing carbon footprints while exploring the world is a growing concern. Travel is often associated with a significant negative environmental impact, with air travel being a major culprit. The carbon emissions generated by traditional travel methods pose a grave threat to our planet's future.

Enter MonAsia, a groundbreaking group that's focused on redefining sustainable travel. The company has embarked on a remarkable journey to minimize its carbon footprint, setting a new standard for eco-conscious globetrotting.

In July, MonAsia launched an extraordinary expedition that spanned continents and employed various modes of sustainable transportation. Its itinerary reads like an adventure novel, showcasing how sustainable travel can become a reality.

With the journey commencing in Monaco and continuing via SNCF trains to Paris, it went further with a trip to London through the Eurostar. MonAsia combined trains and electric vehicles (EVs) to stretch from London to Oban. The adventure continued with a sailing expedition aboard the Blue Clipper, followed by a return to Portsmouth via train and EV. The travellers hopped on a ferry with Brittany Ferries to Cherbourg and concluded their voyage with train and EV travel from Cherbourg back to Paris, completing the loop to Monaco.

Without conscious efforts to minimize their carbon footprint, this journey could have resulted in a staggering 2,122 kilograms of CO2 emissions per person. To put this into perspective, this would be equivalent to the carbon emissions generated by travelling with an average gas-powered car for an extended period.

MonAsia's outstanding achievement was supported by diligent research and made possible eco-conscious choices. They made use of data from DEFRA, the UK's Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, to calculate the carbon emissions associated with various modes of travel:

Trains emerged as the green champion, with an emission factor of only 0.03549 kilograms of CO2 equivalent per passenger kilometre for electric trains.

The use of a mixed train and EV for certain legs of the journey further maintained an eco-friendly approach, aligning with a carbon emission factor of 0.17431 kilograms of CO2 equivalent per passenger kilometre, far below that of an average gas-powered car. In contrast, air travel proved to have a significantly higher carbon footprint, with a factor of 0.24587 kilograms of CO2 equivalent per passenger kilometre for domestic flights, according to DEFRA.

The distances travelled were carefully calculated using the Google Distance Matrix, with valuable insights from the French agency ADEME contributing to the accuracy of the French portion of the journey.

The company's journey, though largely successful, didn't come without its own set of challenges. MonAsia encountered barriers, including cost, capacity, reliability and the need for local and national coordination. Retrofitting zero-carbon travel scenarios to existing towns and cities proved contentious, as not all locals shared the same enthusiasm for electric and hybrid vehicles. MonAsia's experience underscores that transitioning to a sustainable future requires individual commitment and systemic change.

More than just a travel adventure, MonAsia's journey was a profound learning experience. From Monaco to Oban and back, the travellers engaged in numerous meetings and discussions, reflecting on their achievements and the road ahead. Their conversations explored how to encourage and support a shift to zero-carbon travel and the challenges accompanying this transition. Every moment of this remarkable journey left a lasting mark on their understanding of sustainable practices and the collective effort needed to achieve a net-zero future.

"Traveling Net Zero" may sound like an unachievable dream, but MonAsia's journey has proven that it can become reality largely due to their stakeholders MayBe Sailing, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. You can learn more details about this journey on Monasia's Instagram.

If you're looking to be part of the solution and support sustainable travel initiatives, MonAsia is the group to follow. Its CSR initiatives in Monaco and France exemplify a dedication to making a positive impact. You can also explore MonAsia's projects and learn more about its work on its website.