After a decade together, one of K-drama's most enduring couples has confirmed what fans have long hoped for: Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin will marry in a private ceremony in Seoul on 20 December 2025.

The announcement, made public on 20 November 2025, was delivered in two complementary forms: an official agency statement confirming the date and the decision for a quiet, family-only ceremony, and a personal, handwritten letter from Kim Woo Bin addressed to his fan community. The news closes a long chapter of speculation that followed the couple since their relationship became public in 2015, and it follows years of careful privacy around their life together.

Agency Confirmation: Details Of The Ceremony And Request For Privacy

AM Entertainment, the agency that represents both actors, issued a formal announcement on 20 November, stating that the pair had 'promised to become life partners' after building trust over many years, and that the wedding would be held quietly with only family, relatives, and close friends in attendance. The agency's statement also asked for 'warm support and blessings' as both actors continue their professional commitments.

Korean broadcasters and national outlets relayed the agency message almost immediately, giving consistent details: the date (20 December 2025), the city (Seoul), and the private nature of the event. While some international outlets speculated about venue or guest lists, no official itinerary beyond the date and the privacy request has been released by AM Entertainment. Given South Korean celebrity customs, such discretion is typical for high-profile private ceremonies and reflects the couple's long-standing preference for keeping personal milestones out of the public spotlight.

The Personal Note: Kim Woo Bin Speaks To 'Uribin'

Shortly after the agency's announcement, Kim Woo Bin shared a handwritten note addressed to his fandom, affectionately known as 'Uribin'. He opened with a seasonal greeting and then moved to the purpose of his message: to let his fans hear the news from him first. In the translated passages circulating among Korean and international media, he wrote in essence, 'Yes, I'm getting married. I plan to build a family with the person I have been with for a long time and to walk the future together.' He went on to ask for fans' warmth and support as they embark on this next stage.

The choice to post a handwritten letter on a personal fan channel is meaningful: it demonstrates a desire for direct communication with supporters and a respectful tone that acknowledges the role fans have played in both actors' careers. Observers noted that the handwritten format is often used by Korean artists for emotionally significant announcements because it conveys sincerity and personal involvement.

Context And Significance: A Decade-Long Relationship In The Public Eye

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin first confirmed their relationship publicly in 2015 after working together on advertising shoots, and since then, they have remained a focal point of celebrity culture in South Korea. Their longevity as a couple has attracted attention not just for celebrity gossip but because it intersects with wider public narratives: caregiving during Kim Woo Bin's well-publicised health battle some years earlier, a steady pattern of professional collaboration, and an unusually private approach to their personal life. The wedding, therefore, carries symbolic weight, both as a private family milestone and as a public moment of closure for long-time admirers.

Industry commentators have pointed out that private ceremonies for major stars often balance the couple's personal wishes with unavoidable public interest; agencies and hosts typically coordinate discreetly to protect privacy while managing publicity risks. For Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin, the announced approach, minimal guests, closed venue, suggests an intention to shield the ritual from media intrusions while still allowing friends and family to mark the union.

Addressing Rumours And The Road Ahead

The marriage announcement quickly generated ancillary rumours, including speculation about a possible premarital pregnancy. AM Entertainment responded to such conjecture swiftly and directly through Korean media, stating there was 'absolutely no premarital pregnancy'. The agency's rapid denial underscores how quickly personal announcements can spawn inaccurate narratives, and how agencies now move to contain misinformation in real time.

Both actors remain active professionally and, according to the agencies' statements, intend to continue their careers. Fans and industry watchers will be attentive to how the couple balances family life with public work commitments, but for now, the focus is on a private celebration and a request for goodwill as they begin a new chapter together.

Theirs is a story that has unfolded over a decade: from an initial meeting during an advertisement shoot to quiet solidarity through health trials and finally to a private wedding that both confirms and preserves the boundary between public celebrity and private life.

A new chapter begins on 20 December 2025.