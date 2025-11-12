Talks about BTS Jungkook's love life intensified after photos and videos allegedly showing him and some women went viral.

Rumours claimed that one of the women spotted with Jungkook recently was Korean actress Chae Won-bin, while the other one was Shin Hyunji, a friend of BLACPINK member Jennie Kim.

There are also reports linking Jungkook to aespa's Winter.

But who is the real 'rumoured' girlfriend of the youngest BTS member?

🚨🚨A new clip of #Jungkook getting inside his home with his girlfriend



You can hear his voice at the end pic.twitter.com/Ia47C3e8go — …. (@ughhhish) November 9, 2025

Rumours with Chae Won-bin

KDrama fans can recognise actress Chae Won-bin for her groundbreaking role in the suspense drama 'Doubt,' where she earned multiple nominations for the Best New Actress category.

While there is no confirmation from both Jungkook and Chae Won-bin's camp, a report from Koreaboo revealed that the actress had already received harassment from the Kpop idol's fans.

BLACKPINK Jennie's Friend

Another rumoured woman in BTS Jungkook's life is fashion model Shin Hyun Ji, a friend of Jennie Kim from BLACKPINK.

She was being linked to one of the videos circulating online. But just like Chae Won-bin, HYBE and the model's reps remain mum about the issue.

She was also subjected to bullying and harassment from some BTS fans.

Involving aespa's Winter

While videos of Jungkook with different women blew up, another rumoured emerged, this time with aespa member Winter.

The two were allegedly spotted in Japan, where both idols have scheduled activities.

Numerous pieces of evidence have emerged proving that JUNGKOOK was on a date with Winter in Japan some time ago. #JUNGKOOK #WINTER #WINKOOK pic.twitter.com/uoSZdDkqEQ — PopPulseX (@aryanxxxc) November 10, 2025

However, HYBE and SM Entertainment refused to comment on the rumours, while fans of both groups claimed that their same schedule for their Japan trip was purely coincidental.

AI Girlfriend Accusations

Some fans do not buy any of the rumours linking BTS Jungkook with different women.

There are those complaining about the low quality of the videos, saying that it's impossible in this day and age not to get good quality videos.

Others claimed that some of the videos looked AI-generated and the alleged girlfriends were fake.

But one of Jungkook's fan clubs, Jungkook Charts Master, is urging other fans to respect his privacy and stop taking and sharing photos and videos without his consent.

The group is also appealing to HYBE to protect their artist and go after the saesaengs (rabid fans) to stop harassing the artist.

WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ZJlZEkUtGp — Jungkook Charts (@JKchartsmaster) November 9, 2025

Negative Effects of Being Linked to Jungkook

There may be numerous people who would want to be involved with a Kpop icon like Jungkook, those who experienced being linked to the BTS member would want to avoid it any way possible.

Speaking with Koreaboo, a friend of tattoo artist Lee Mi Joo shared her struggles when she was rumoured to be Jungkook's girlfriend.

The famous tattoo artist got involved in the dating rumours when a leaked CCTV footage came out in 2019. In the video, Jungkook was seen standing close to Lee Mi Joo.

Both the female tattoo artist and HYBE denied the rumours at that time, but Lee Mi Jo already experienced the wrath of Jungkook's fans when they first heard of the rumour.

Lee Mi Joo's male friend had an interview with YTN Star a month after the rumour first came out. According to him, the incident caught on CCTV was a group outing and not a romantic date between the idol and the tattoo artist.

The friend also said that Lee Mi Jo received a lot of hate online, which turned her into an alcoholic.

He also said that her family was also subjected to online bullying, and everyone close to her suffered from the angry fans. He said that he was just glad she did not harm herself at that time because of the hate.

Jungkook stays silent about all the rumours about his dating activities up to now.