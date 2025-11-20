Korean celebrity power couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye‑jin, fresh from winning Best Actor and Best Actress at the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards, are widely celebrated not just for their talent but also for their fairytale romance — a love story that began on the set of Crash Landing on You.

Hyun Bin won Best Actor for Harbin, portraying independence activist General Ahn Jung-geun, while Son Ye‑jin took Best Actress for No Other Choice, a dark comedy thriller opposite Lee Byung Hun. In their acceptance speeches, both expressed gratitude and warmly mentioned each other and their son.

Hyun Bin and Son Yejin won Best Actor and Best Actress at the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards, the first couple to sweep both categories. pic.twitter.com/GuywMmGMKT — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 19, 2025

Fans of K‑dramas have long been enchanted by Hyun Bin and Son Ye‑jin's on-screen chemistry. But behind the cameras, their story unfolded like a modern-day fairytale. What started as a professional relationship eventually blossomed into a deep personal bond, earning them the status of one of Korea's most adored celebrity couples.

A trip down memory lane is the best way to celebrate the first couple who sweep both Best Actor and Best Actress at the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye‑jin's Fairytale Love Story

The two first met while filming the 2018 thriller The Negotiation, although their screen time together was limited, the pair made a lasting impression on each other.

As Son Ye‑jin once recalled their first interaction, she said, 'I thought that he was a male actor with smooth skin and healthy hair even women would envy.'

Caught off guard, Hyun Bin blushed, visibly flattered, and managed only a modest yet sincere, 'Thank you.'

Both of their agencies revealed that their work laid a bridge for connection that later on grew stronger and developed into something more.

'Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin became connected through their work, and after the drama ended, they developed good feelings for each other and became a couple,' Hyun Bin's Agency, VAST Entertainment, said.

The Spark That Ignited: 'Crash Landing on You'

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin finally reunited on their hit K-drama, Crash Landing on You, which aired from 2019 to 2020. CLOY, as fans called the drama, has become the turning point for the two.

Playing Yoon Se‑ri and Captain Ri Jeong‑hyuk, they captivated viewers with undeniable chemistry and heartfelt performances.

But it didn't just capture the hearts of the viewers and fans, but also the hearts of BinJin (their love team name) as it ignited the spark developing during the set.

Hyun Bin admitted, 'It's a project that gave me so much – not just amazing ratings, but also my wife.'

Son Ye‑jin added that her feelings developed gradually during filming, 'It built up over time. Around episode three, I started to realise there was something special.'

From On-Screen Couple to Real and Lifetime Partners

The couple confirmed their relationship to the public on 1 January 2021. Both of their agencies confirmed the romance. 'Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye‑jin ... after the end of their drama, their positive feelings ... developed into a romantic relationship,' their agencies stated.

Son Ye‑jin also shared her gratitude on Instagram, 'I'm thankful to have met a good person, and I'll work hard to tend [to the relationship] with care.'

Hyun Bin reflected on the early days of their romance, 'After the drama ended, we stayed in touch, and things just happened naturally.'

Fans quickly celebrated the news, delighted to see two of Korea's most beloved actors finding happiness together.

After nearly two years of dating, the couple announced their engagement on 10 February 2022. Son Ye‑jin shared on social media, 'I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes ... it's him.'

They tied the knot in a private ceremony on 31 March 2022, surrounded by family and close friends. Hyun Bin has described the day as 'one of the happiest moments of my life,' while Son Ye‑jin called it 'the start of our next chapter together.'

Later in 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, further cementing their family bond. Son Ye-jin shared the first photo of their son on Instagram. She wrote, 'This year was even more special for me..As you know, a precious life has been born to me and my husband.. 🥹'

Hyun Bin also shared a glimpse into fatherhood, 'We usually take him for walks and to the playground ... I love reading storybooks to him, although I believe Son Ye‑jin does it better.'

He has also spoken of his admiration for his wife' 'When I see what you do for us, I feel amazed, full of respect and grateful.'

A Couple Defined by Love and Respect

Today, Hyun Bin and Son Ye‑jin are celebrated not only for their acting but for the strong, respectful partnership they share. Hyun Bin shared, 'We understand everything without needing to explain.'

Son Ye‑jin also reflected on their journey, 'The drama ended with a happy ending, and my real life also turned into a happy ending because of it.'

Their story remains an inspiration, showing that love can grow naturally from friendship, respect, and shared experiences — a real-life fairytale that continues to capture hearts around the world.