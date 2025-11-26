Madrid was plunged into chaos and fear on Saturday afternoon after an 18-year-old Moroccan man allegedly launched a frenzied knife attack in broad daylight, stabbing three people before barricading himself inside a nearby home.

Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' as he slashed at pedestrians, the teenager sparked panic across the capital as horrified witnesses fled for safety, according the a report by The Sun.

Moments later, Spanish police were forced to shoot him dead after Tasers failed to stop his violent rampage. Authorities are now treating the episode as a suspected Islamist terror attack, sending shockwaves through the city.

Broad-Daylight Stabbing Spree Leaves Madrid Reeling

The violence erupted at around 2pm on Martin Alvarez Street, where the attacker reportedly lunged at passersby with a blade.

An elderly woman, a man, and a 40-year-old male victim who suffered a two-inch stab wound to the chest were rushed to hospital. All three survived, but the nature and brazenness of the attack have left residents deeply shaken.

Witnesses described scenes of terror as the teen, shouting verses from the Quran, charged at pedestrians without warning. Initial attempts by officers to subdue him with Tasers failed, forcing police to pursue him as he bolted into a nearby apartment block.

Barricaded Standoff Ends in Police Gunfire

Inside the home, the situation escalated rapidly. Police were alerted by the suspect's brother, who reported that the teen had armed himself with a large knife and was behaving in an increasingly violent manner.

Classifying the unfolding drama as an 'Islamist terrorist incident', authorities dispatched specialist counterterrorism units to the scene. When officers entered the apartment, the suspect allegedly lunged toward them.

Tasers were deployed twice but had no effect. With no other option, police opened fire, hitting the teen in the kidney and lung. He died at the scene.

Investigators have praised the officers' decisive intervention, saying their actions likely prevented further bloodshed.

Fears of Rising Extremism After Suspected Terror Attack

The brutal assault has reignited heated political debate over radicalisation and security in Spain. VOX leader Santiago Abascal warned: 'Jihadism is growing in our neighbourhoods, fuelled by subsidies and covered up by the same people who hide the background of the worst criminals.'

The timing of the attack has added to unease, coming just days after a separate incident in France where a vehicle loaded with petrol canisters was deliberately driven into a crowd, injuring ten.

Security experts say such cases remain rare but agree that the violence and religious motivation alleged in this stabbing have raised concerns about the spread of jihadist ideology in urban centres. Madrid police have stepped up patrols across several districts as a precaution.

Investigation Underway Into Motive and Possible Network

A full investigation is underway as authorities examine the teen's background, mental state and possible links to extremist groups. Police say no additional threats have been identified but confirmed that they are exploring all potential avenues, including whether the attacker acted alone.

The three victims remain in hospital under observation. Officers are urging residents to stay alert but stressed that there is currently no indication of further danger.

As Madrid attempts to regain a sense of calm, the shocking attack serves as a stark reminder of the ever-present challenges posed by radicalisation, and the need for rapid, coordinated responses when moments of terror strike without warning.