Monday night's episode of "American Idol" left fans stunned and horrified after contestant Funke Lagoke collapsed on-stage.

The scary moment happened during the duets round for "Hollywood Week" when she joined her partner Ronda Felton. The pair delivered a moving rendition of "Tell Him" by Barbara Streisand and were on the stage for the judges' opinions when she collapsed.

Lionel Richie was giving his feedback when Lagoke fell hard straight on the floor, face first. Richie immediately rushed to the stage to help while the paramedics arrived.

Country crooner Luke Bryan could be heard in the video saying that she "completely busted her chin open." He, along with Richie and fellow judge Katy Perry rushed to the stage to comfort Lagoke. Felton was also there by her friend's side. They all stayed with her until the paramedics arrived and ushered her out of the studio to the hospital in a stretcher.

The clip then shows Felton in tears as she watches her friend in a fragile state. The other contestants were also seen looking worried. Richie comforted Felton and told her the good news that she and Lagoke will be advancing to the next round.

"I was about to deliver some news so I thought I should deliver it to you. What I was going to say is, we both feel you two deserve to go through. So congratulations! I know that was traumatic. But we are here for you and we're family," he said.

A tearful Felton, still visibly upset despite the good news, responded, "It's absolutely amazing news but I can't say I'm happy in this moment. I just am worried about her health, that's the number one thing. I just want her to know I care about her and I want her to be okay."

A truly scary moment, but we’re so glad you’re okay @FunkeLagoke. Thank you to our medical staff and first responses for taking great care of our contestants. #AmericanIdol — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) March 23, 2021

In a statement quoted by ET, the producers for "American Idol" assured that Lagoke is doing fine after that shocking fall. She received stitches and was treated for dehydration and has been released from the hospital. She will also return for the showstopper round.