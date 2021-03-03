The weight of dozens of people cramped on the fourth-floor hallway of the University of El Alto in western Bolivia during an assembly on Tuesday led to the deaths of five students. Others were critically injured after the railing collapsed.

Disturbing footage taken from the incident showed the students jostling with each other as an altercation reportedly broke out. Others leaned back on the railing for support but the metal barrier eventually gave way. The graphic video below shows the moment when students plunged to their deaths with one girl luckily being pulled to safety.

Tragic incident at the University of El Alto "UPEA" pic.twitter.com/73p9H4hkVP — Franz 鼠 ? (@FranzThonny) March 3, 2021

According to the Daily Mail, the tragedy happened at the business administration building where the youngsters were attending a protest over financial issues. They were fighting their way to enter the assembly room when the tragedy happened.

Interior Minister Eduardo Del Castillo confirmed on Twitter that there are five deaths and three people are in intensive care. Two women and one man were among the casualties from the fall, while the other two died later from their injuries.

Hasta el momento tenemos el reporte de 5 personas muertas y 3 personas en terapia intensiva después de lo ocurrido en instalaciones de la #UPEA. Acabo de instruir al Comandante de la Policía, Jhonny Aguilera, dirigirse al lugar para realizar un informe completo de lo sucedido. — Carlos Eduardo Del Castillo Del Carpio (@EDelCastilloDC) March 2, 2021

"I have just instructed the Chief of Police, Jhonny Aguilera, to go to the site to make a full report of what happened," Del Castillo added.

Meanwhile, Bolivian President Luis Arce expressed his sincere and deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

"We regret the tragedy that occurred at the Public University of #ElAlto (UPEA), where there were several deaths and injuries," he said in a statement adding, "Our deepest condolences to the people of El Alto and to the suffering families. We await the prompt clarification of the facts."

The university also released a statement in which it declared a week of mourning to pay respects for the five students who died.

"The university declares mourning for seven days at the Public University of El Alto due to the unfortunate events that occurred on the morning of this day, March 2," read the statement published by Mirror UK.

It is unclear why such a large crowd was allowed to gather at the university given that COVID-19 restrictions were still in place. According to a university administrator, student assemblies are still temporarily banned because of the pandemic. The university and the police have since opened an investigation into the cause of the accident.