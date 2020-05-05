During the COVID-19 lockdown in Moscow, Russia two bored children ended up dead while trying to entertain themselves. 10-year-old Ivan Zakharov and seven-year-old Stepan Zakharov fell from their flat on the eleventh floor. Investigators believe that the children were playing a superhero-inspired game which could have led to them to leap out of the open window.

The dance-loving brothers had been in lockdown at their home since March 28. Russia is under COVID-19 lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus until May 11. During the lockdown, the children have not been able to go to school, the playground, and Todes, a famous Russian dance school. Forced to entertain themselves, Ivan and Stepan ended up dead after a game gone wrong.

The boys' mother, 41-year-old Irina, and sister, 12-year-old Maria, were in another room of the family's home. The boys' father, 44-year-old Yegor, was not at home when the incident took place. The children's clothing shop owner had gone to the pharmacy, leaving his wife and children at home.

While playing unsupervised, the two boys moved flower pots, opened the window, climbed onto a table, and fell 110 feet to their deaths. According to The Sun, the boys fell one after the other, 25 seconds apart. Both children passed away upon impact. The boys were declared dead by medics at the scene. An investigation has been launched by the police to determine the cause of death.

A Russian newspaper, Moskovsky Komsomolets, reported that investigators believe the children's death was not accidental. There is no evidence to support that the children lost their balance or slipped and fell. The children's fingerprints were found above the window.

The location of their bodies far from the window indicated that the boys jumped out. Investigators suggested that the bored children were playing a Spider-man influenced game. Both boys were enthralled by superheroes with their birthdays usually having a superhero theme. The Russian Investigative Committee is still investigating the incident.