Manchester United have gone through seven different full-time and caretaker managers since Alex Ferguson departed from his post in 2013. The Red Devils have managed to win just three trophies since - the FA Cup, League Cup and the Europa League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now laid bare the lack of progress United has made in the last decade in his exclusive chat with TV host and journalist Piers Morgan. The Portuguese superstar even revealed his former mentor's view of the current situation at the club.

The legendary Scottish manager oversaw the Manchester club's most successful period, and had the ability to bring the best out of his players. Since his departure, the Red Devils have made little progress despite his successors being supported with a considerable amount of funds to strengthen the squad.

Ronaldo feels that not only has the current club management failed to make progress on the squad front, they are also trailing top clubs in England when it comes to modern training facilities. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is certain that Ferguson can see the rot within, and stated that anyone who does not "is blind."

"The progress was zero," Ronaldo told Morgan. "Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed."

"He knows. Everyone knows. The people who don't see that... it's because they don't want to see; they are blind," the Portugal international added about Ferguson's knowledge of the issues facing the club.

The 37-year-old, who returned to the club for a second spell in 2021, feels the club needs to ring in a lot of changes to get back to competing at the top. The 20-time English champions are currently fighting for a top four place, and trail surprise Premier League leaders Arsenal by 11 points after 14 games.

"But you have some things inside that don't help (us) reach the top level as City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal . . . a club with this dimension should be top of the tree in my opinion and they are not unfortunately," he added.

"I love Manchester United, I love the fans, they're always on my side. But if they want to do it different... they have to change many, many things."

Ronaldo's scathing attack on United's hierarchy, and manager Erik ten Hag could spell an end to his second spell at Old Trafford. The five-time Champions League winner is likely to be told to clean out his locker when he returns from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at Christmas.