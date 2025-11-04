Sky has officially announced the discontinuation of Sky Live, its £290 interactive camera designed exclusively for Sky Glass TVs. The service will shut down on December 4, 2025, rendering the device inoperable just two years after its delayed launch. Customers who purchased the camera directly from Sky will receive full refunds, regardless of when they bought it.

A Promising Start That Came Too Late

Sky Live was first unveiled in October 2021 alongside the original Sky Glass, promising to transform home entertainment with features like Zoom video calling, motion-controlled gaming, AI-powered fitness tracking, and a 'watch together' mode for shared viewing experiences. The concept drew comparisons to Microsoft's Kinect, which faced similar challenges in adoption and longevity.

Originally slated for release in Spring 2022, Sky Live didn't reach customers until June 2023—by which time the market had shifted. Video calling was already ubiquitous, motion gaming had faded, and fitness apps were widely available across platforms. Despite its advanced 12MP camera and body-tracking tech, Sky Live's appeal was limited by its exclusive compatibility with Sky Glass, excluding Sky Stream and other smart TVs.

Sky's Official Statement and Strategic Shift

In its November 4 announcement, Sky acknowledged the product's ambition but emphasized a strategic pivot. 'Sky Live was part of that journey, and we're proud of the ambition behind it,' the company said. 'We have, however, made the difficult decision to discontinue it, in order to focus our investment on what matters most to customers.'

Sky cited its current focus on Sky Glass Gen 2, Sky Glass Air, Sky OS updates, and Sky Protect home insurance as areas with broader consumer appeal. The company also noted its investment in bringing more games to Sky Glass and Sky Stream—titles like PacMan, Teletubbies, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire—which do not require the Sky Live camera.

Refunds and What Happens Next

Customers can continue using Sky Live until December 4, after which the device will no longer function. Sky is offering full refunds to all direct purchasers:

Upfront buyers will receive their full payment back within three weeks, minus any outstanding account balances.

will receive their full payment back within three weeks, minus any outstanding account balances. Monthly installment users will have future payments canceled and all previous payments refunded.

Importantly, second-hand buyers are not eligible for refunds. Sky warns against purchasing Sky Live units from resale platforms like eBay or Facebook Marketplace, as the device will become non-functional.

Returns, Recycling, and Data Security

Sky Live owners do not need to return the device to receive a refund. However, those who wish to send it back can request a prepaid Royal Mail label via Sky's returns page. Alternatively, users can recycle the device locally.

Sky has assured customers that the camera is fully encrypted. On December 4, a final update will wipe all data and reset the device. Returned units will be securely erased before recycling.

A Footnote in Tech History

Sky Live's shutdown underscores the risks of launching niche hardware in a rapidly evolving tech landscape. Despite its innovative features, the device arrived too late and with too narrow a user base. For Sky Glass customers who embraced the camera, the news may be disappointing—but Sky's generous refund policy and smooth exit strategy offer a rare example of consumer-first closure.

As Sky refocuses on scalable services and broader product ecosystems, Sky Live will likely be remembered as a bold experiment that missed its moment.