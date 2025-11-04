Manny Pacquiao's surprise departure from Netflix's Physical: Asia has sparked widespread curiosity among fans of the international competition series. The eight-division boxing champion, who led Team Philippines into the show's high-stakes format, exited midway through the season citing 'another obligation; in his home country. His replacement, Justin Hernandez, has since taken over as team captain.

Pacquiao's Role and Sudden Exit

Pacquiao's involvement in Physical: Asia was a major draw for viewers. As captain of Team Philippines, he appeared in the early episodes alongside elite Filipino athletes including MMA fighter Mark Striegl, CrossFit champion Lara Liwanag, and rugby medalist Justin Coveney. His presence added star power and national pride to the show's 'nation versus nation; format, which features 48 competitors from eight countries.

However, in episode 5—released on November 4, 2025—Pacquiao announced his departure. 'I wanted to take a moment and apologize to everyone,' he said on camera. 'I have to leave the competition and return to the Philippines because of another obligation in my home country.'

While the show did not elaborate on the nature of his commitment, reports suggest it may be related to his recent return to professional boxing. On July 19, Pacquiao fought WBC welterweight champion Mario 'El Azteca' Barrios at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, marking his comeback after a four-year hiatus.

Who Is Justin Hernandez?

Following Pacquiao's exit, Justin Hernandez was named the new captain of Team Philippines. Hernandez, a Filipino-American athlete known for his strength and agility, stepped into the leadership role during the show's first knockout round, titled 'Ball Stealing.' His performance alongside teammate Ray Querubin helped stabilize the team during a critical phase of the competition.

Hernandez's background includes competitive CrossFit and regional athletic events, and his appointment was met with support from fans who praised his composure and team-first mentality. While he may not carry Pacquiao's global fame, Hernandez has quickly earned respect within the show's intense physical challenges.

Impact on the Show and Team Dynamics

Pacquiao's departure was a turning point for Team Philippines, both emotionally and strategically. His leadership had been a rallying force, and his exit required the team to recalibrate under new guidance. Despite the shake-up, Team Philippines remained competitive, with Hernandez helping maintain morale and focus.

The show's producers have not commented on whether Pacquiao's exit was anticipated or if contingency plans were in place. However, the transition was handled smoothly on-screen, with Hernandez introduced in a follow-up segment that emphasized continuity and team resilience.

What's Next for Pacquiao?

While Pacquiao's time on Physical: Asia was brief, it added another chapter to his multifaceted public life. From boxing and politics to reality television, his career continues to evolve. Whether he returns to the show in future seasons or focuses solely on athletic and national commitments remains to be seen.

For now, fans can follow Team Philippines' journey under Hernandez's leadership as the competition intensifies across regional matchups. Physical: Asia continues to stream on Netflix Korea, with new episodes dropping weekly.