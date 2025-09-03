Nuneaton has become the focus of national debate after a Sky News live interview was disrupted by two women hurling racist abuse at a local businessman. The incident that took place on 1 September has since gone viral and reignited concerns about rising hostility linked to anti-immigration protests.

The broadcast featured 32-year-old businessman Zahin, who was speaking to Sky News reporter Shamaan Freeman-Powell about recent tensions in the Warwickshire town. Nuneaton has seen multiple anti-immigration demonstrations in recent months, with residents divided over asylum housing and government migration policies.

However, just minutes into the interview, Zahin was interrupted and had to face an intense amount of racist abuse at the hands of two women.

What Really Happened During that Live Broadcast?

Two women, one holding a glass of beer and accompanied by children, walked past where the interview was happening and began shouting racist slurs. One woman screamed 'dirty monkey' at Zahin, while the other made derogatory remarks about religion and accused migrants of sexual crimes.

Just recorded this from Sky News



This is a what our political classes are enabling right now



' things took a turn '



Racists pic.twitter.com/8PD0Qe60F0 — Klopps_Mug (@Klopps_Mug_) September 1, 2025

Sky's Freeman-Powell attempted to calm the situation, shielding Zahin as the confrontation escalated on camera. The exchange lasted several minutes before the reporter led him away.

When asked if he was okay, Zahin responded, 'I'm used to this conflict.' To which Freeman-Powell firmly replied, 'No one should be used to that.'

'I Love This Town, But We're Divided'

Speaking afterwards, Zahin said he felt targeted because of assumptions about his faith. Having moved to the UK from Malawi as a child, he described his long experience with racism in the area.

'For them to accuse us of a crime, that's unfair, that is unjust. I love this town. Right now, I don't think we're a part of a community, it's more like sides,' he said.

Despite his ordeal, he defended the principle of protest in a democracy. 'We have a right to protest for whatever cause we want to; that's the beauty of living in England.'

A Wider Pattern of On-Air Abuse

The Nuneaton incident is bringing back previous racist abuse which were caught on live television.

In 2020, BBC journalist Sima Kotecha was forced to abandon a live broadcast in Leicester after being verbally assaulted, an attack that led to police charges. Both incidents have raised questions about how often journalists and interviewees of minority backgrounds face hostility during field reporting.

Warwickshire Police have yet to confirm whether action will be taken in relation to the Sky News incident, but the backdrop is clear. The town has become a flashpoint in Britain's immigration debate.

Recent weeks have seen protests outside local housing linked to asylum seekers, echoing similar demonstrations in Falkirk, Aberdeen, and other UK towns.

At one such rally, some demonstrators carried banners demanding 'remigration' while counter-protesters voiced support for refugees. Community leaders have warned that the divisive rhetoric risks spilling over into more flashpoints like the one seen on live television.

Meanwhile, another reason why Nuneaton has been racially charged lately since two men, reported to be Afghan asylum seekers, were accused of kidnap, strangulation and aiding and abetting the rape of a 12-year-old girl in the town. For now, the case is under investigation, and the two accused have reportedly denied the charges.

Viral Outrage and Calls for Action

Clips of the Sky News confrontation spread rapidly across social media platforms, sparking condemnation from viewers who called for a police investigation and tougher measures against public racial abuse.

Advocacy groups described the incident as a disturbing example of how everyday racism can erupt in plain sight, even with cameras rolling.

Moreover, what was meant to be a routine Sky News interview about local protests turned into an exposing moment of the raw divisions running through Nuneaton.