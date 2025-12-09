The woman who supplied Matthew Perry with the ketamine that killed him knew her drugs had already claimed another life years earlier, a new BBC documentary has revealed.

Jasveen Sangha, the 42-year-old dual British-American national dubbed the 'Ketamine Queen', pleaded guilty to five federal charges on 3 September after prosecutors proved she supplied 51 vials of ketamine ultimately sold to the Friends star. Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home on 28 October 2023, his death caused by the acute effects of ketamine.

But the BBC documentary Matthew Perry and the Ketamine Queen, presented by Amber Haque, exposes a chilling detail prosecutors had already uncovered. In August 2019, Sangha sold ketamine to a man named Cody McLaury. He died hours later from an overdose. His sister then texted Sangha directly to tell her the drugs she sold had killed her brother.

She Googled Whether Ketamine Could Kill — Then Kept Selling

Court documents revealed Sangha's response to learning her ketamine had killed McLaury. She searched Google asking 'can ketamine be listed as a cause of death' after receiving that devastating text message.

She did not stop dealing.

'At that point, any sensible person would have gone to law enforcement, and certainly any person with any semblance of a heart would stop their activities', said Martin Estrada, the former chief prosecutor for the Central District of California. 'She continued doing this, and we saw, several years later, the continuation of her conduct resulted in the death of yet another person, Mr Perry.'

Sangha faces a maximum of 65 years in federal prison when sentenced on 10 December.

Friends Blindsided by Drug Dealer Double Life

The documentary marks the first time Sangha's close friends have spoken publicly about the woman who led a double life. Bill Bodner, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration Los Angeles office at the time of Perry's death, described her as someone running 'a somewhat large drug trafficking operation catering to the Hollywood elite'.

Tony Marquez, who frequently partied with Sangha in California and had known her since the 2010s, told the BBC he was completely blindsided. 'Years and years I've known this person. I know her family. I cannot—still to this day—I can't believe this is happening', he said.

Jash Negandhi, who attended the University of California, Irvine with Sangha in 2001, said he knew nothing of her dealings. 'She hadn't spoken about it', he told the documentary. Even during their last conversation before her arrest, Sangha spoke excitedly about being clean for some time and looking forward to the future. She never mentioned she had recently been arrested.

From Privileged Background to 'Drug-Selling Emporium'

Sangha came from wealth. Her grandparents were fashion retail multimillionaires in East London, and she held an MBA from Hult International Business School. Friends assumed she never needed the money, describing her private jet travel and designer lifestyle.

Prosecutors painted a different picture. They called her North Hollywood home a 'drug-selling emporium' where agents found 79 vials of ketamine, 1.7 kilograms of pressed pills containing methamphetamine, cocaine, and counterfeit Xanax during a March 2024 raid.

Perry had been receiving legal ketamine infusion therapy for depression, but sought more than his doctors would prescribe. This search led him through multiple doctors and eventually to Sangha via an intermediary named Erik Fleming. Just four days before his death, he purchased 25 vials of ketamine from her for $6,000 (approximately £4,700) in cash.

Sangha's attorney Mark Geragos said she never actually knew Perry personally. 'She feels horrible. She's felt horrible from day one, he told reporters after her guilty plea. 'This has been a horrendous experience.'

Five people in total have now pleaded guilty to offences connected to Perry's death, including two doctors and the actor's personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who injected him with the fatal dose on 28 October 2023. Sangha is the final defendant awaiting sentencing.

For Cody McLaury's family, Perry's celebrity status finally brought attention to their own loss. His sister Kimberly said she never thought anything would come of his death until investigators showed up at her door. 'The silver lining for us is that it did put a light back on Cody', a friend told the BBC.