Qualcomm has just pulled back the curtain on its newest mobile processor, and it's unlike anything we've seen before. The 'Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5' name has taken the tech world by surprise.

But this isn't just a new chip; it's a completely new direction for the company. So, what's the real story behind this surprising rebrand?

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8-series chips are widely regarded as the best-performing SoCs for Android phones. For several years now, every high-end Android flagship has featured an 8-series chip. However, a new name for the upcoming flagship chipset has left many people baffled.

The 'Elite' Label is a Sign of Major Upgrades

In 2024, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which replaces the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The firm promised the new chipset would deliver significant improvements, prompting the decision to give the SoC the 'Elite' name.

This year, many had anticipated the next flagship chipset would be named the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. However, right before the 2025 Snapdragon Summit, Qualcomm disclosed that the new chipset would be called the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 instead.

Explaining The 'Gen 5' Tag

The company anticipated some online confusion, as its Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Don McGuire, posted a detailed explanation on Qualcomm's blog. McGuire said the 'Gen 5' moniker shows that the Snapdragon 8 Elite is the fifth premium platform in the 8-series since the company introduced its new single-digit naming and visual style.

'The original Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was released in November 2021, when the company adopted its new naming scheme, which extends across its smartphone chipsets', the top executive explained. 'So, while the naming may look new, it's actually a continuation of our established framework — one that evolves with the technology it represents.'

The company clarified that the number five in the name doesn't imply it's skipping three generations with this newest flagship chipset. Instead, the 8 Elite Gen 5 title was chosen to represent the fifth-generation chip in the 8-series.

Qualcomm also made it clear that the 'Elite' tag is being kept this year because of the processor's performance. The company explained, 'The 'Elite' name is reserved for our most industry-leading products.'

Additionally, the new Gen 5 naming convention will be used for all other Snapdragon processors. This means users can soon expect more chipsets from the company to feature 'Gen 5' in their names.

The Race To Be First

The latest Snapdragon 8-series processor typically powers every high-end Android handset. However, there is always a fierce competition among phone makers to be the first to release a device with the newest flagship chipset.

This year, Xiaomi could take the top spot with its upcoming 17 series. The Chinese manufacturer has already verified that its flagship lineup will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Xiaomi is set to unveil three new phones: the 17, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. If the names sound familiar, that is because the Chinese firm is aiming to take on Apple's iPhone 17 series directly with its newest flagship devices.

The firm is expected to launch these devices by the end of this month, which will provide the first opportunity for the public to experience the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.