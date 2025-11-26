The chip market is buzzing with the arrival of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. While many expected a relentless pursuit of peak performance, this new processor is charting a different, arguably more innovative, course.

It promises a significant leap in efficiency and intelligence, even if it means holding back on achieving absolute, top-tier speed records.

The Elite Gets a Smarter Sibling

In November, Qualcomm introduced its high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, simultaneously confirming that a non-Elite version was in development. This subsequent processor was designed for a lower-tier flagship smartphone.

That second chip has now been formally launched. Although it delivers slightly lower performance, it includes all the same main functions as the original.

The Comparison That Really Matters

Qualcomm has chosen to pit the 8 Gen 5 against its 8 Gen 3 from 2023, claiming a substantial 36 per cent boost in CPU speed and an 11 per cent boost in graphics processing, alongside better power efficiency.

However, because the 8 Gen 3 is two years old and Qualcomm has updated its core CPU design since then, the recently released 8 Elite Gen 5 is a much more relevant point of comparison.

The 8 Gen 5 shares the Elite's Oryon CPU architecture, but it operates at lower frequencies. Specifically, its six performance cores are capped at 3.32GHz, and its two prime cores run at 3.8GHz.

This is notably slower than the Elite version, which reaches 3.62GHz and 4.6GHz for those same cores, respectively. Based solely on these specifications, its performance should also fall short of last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite. We must, however, wait to see how the final mobile devices perform in actual use.

Slower 5G, Same Bluetooth Muscle

The new Elite chipset isn't the only one experiencing differences; the standard Gen 5 also features a few other reductions. The regular model uses the X80 modem, which delivers peak 5G speeds that are somewhat slower.

Despite this, performance for both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi is expected to remain identical, and both ultra-wideband (UWB) and satellite communication capabilities are included.

Graphics and AI Take a Slight Hit

The chip also features slightly reduced specifications for both its Adreno graphics processor (GPU) and Hexagon AI neural processing unit (NPU). However, Qualcomm provided fewer specifics regarding those exact differences. Additionally, the regular Gen 5 cannot support the fastest UFS 4.1 storage standard.

However, the two processors remain identical in other specifications. This similarity extends to charging features, display support, and the vast majority of available camera hardware options.

Qualcomm confirms that several handset makers, specifically mentioning Motorola, OnePlus, and Vivo, have already committed to incorporating this chip into their upcoming devices. The first phones featuring the processor are expected to hit the market 'in the coming weeks.'

This timeframe suggests we might see the OnePlus 15R utilise it, a device already scheduled for a US launch on 17th December.

Finding the Right Balance

Ultimately, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is not about achieving raw, headline-grabbing speed, but about delivering an intelligent, efficient, and well-rounded flagship experience at a more attainable price point.

By inheriting the core Oryon architecture and many advanced features from the Elite version, this processor ensures that a wider range of premium smartphones can now offer top-tier performance without pushing the limits—or the cost—of absolute velocity. We look forward to seeing how these first devices perform once they land.