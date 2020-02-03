An illegal rave in Siberia came to a tragic end when a part of the snow-covered roof of the venue collapsed on the occupants. The incident led to the death of one young woman while at least four others sustained serious injuries.

A 27-year-old man organised the illegal party which took place on Saturday night. The event was organised at a nearly abandoned building in Akademgorodok, a world renowned scientific satellite of Novosibirsk, Russia. Videos and pictures taken at the venue indicated that the structure was dilapidated. The condition of the venue did not seem to bother the organiser and ravers.

At around 4 am local time, the party came to an abrupt end when the roof collapsed over a part of the venue. A room that was being used by the party-goers as a cloakroom to keep their coats was occupied by a number of people trying to get their belongings before leaving.

The Siberian Times reported that the temperate at the time of the party was around -20C. The snow had accumulated on the old abandoned structure's roof and had not been cleared for a long time. Under the weight of the snow, the roof caved in on those trying to leave the party.

One of the witnesses claimed that the music was very loud at the time of the incident. Even over the loud music, she heard a loud crack and a girl screaming. The witness, who was also in the cloakroom when the roof collapsed, escaped by running towards the door when she heard the alarming sound.

Those who did not manage to move out of the way were trapped under rotting wood from the roof and heavy blocks of snow. An emergency rescue team arrived to dig out those who got buried alive. A 22-year-old medical student reportedly lost her life after being crushed to death under one-metre thick snow.

Four other individuals were lucky to have been pulled out from under the snow alive. All four were taken to a hospital where they received medical attention. One man had a broken pelvis and a woman had a broken ankle. Both had to undergo surgery. The other two had minor injuries and frostbite.

The party organiser has been arrested and charged under clause 238 of the Russian Criminal Code (provision of services that fail to meet health and safety standards).