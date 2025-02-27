The average wait time for Social Security disability appeals is over nine months. As of January, almost 270,949 Americans were awaiting decisions on disability appeals. The Social Security Administration (SSA) hired nearly 600 Administrative Law Judges (ALJ) and 500 decision writers between 2016 and 2018 to expedite the process, which gradually reduced processing times and backlogs to a 30-year low (261,574) in September 2024.

However, pending cases jumped by almost 10,000 to over 270,000 in four months, raising questions about the effectiveness of SSA's actions. The resurgence in delays can be attributed to significant system issues, which are financially affecting countless Americans relying on Social Security benefits as they are unable to work due to disabilities. Prolonged delays often translate to financial hardships for this vulnerable population and also increase the chances of exacerbating existing health issues.

From Claiming To Appealing And Receiving Disability Benefits Can Stretch To Three Years

If you claim Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits, the initial decision can take up to 8 months. If benefits are denied in the initial stage, the reconsideration stage generally adds another seven months.

O'Connor Law PLLC's Mary Ellen O'Connor told Newsweek that reconsiderations usually end in another rejection. In that case, claimants have to wait at least another year for a hearing before an ALJ. The hearing allows claimants to supply new evidence and clarify information related to their disability applications. Those who finally get approved must wait another five months before benefits are reflected in their bank accounts.

She highlighted that by the time applicants receive disability benefits after years of reconsideration and hearings, many end up losing their homes, cars and health insurance, compelling them to depend on family or return to work with existing medical conditions.

SSA Issues Aggravated By Trump's DOGE Downsizing

The challenges at the SSA related to appeals processing could be due to inconsistent judge rulings, the massive backlog itself, and technological hurdles with virtual hearings. Attorney shortages are also an emerging problem, given that low remuneration limits repel lawyers from working on cases that stretch for years. In turn, many claimants have to deal with the system alone, further minimising chances of approval.

The SSA's staffing shortage is another big problem that affects resolution times for various services. In March 2024, former SSA Commissioner Martin O'Malley told Congress that by the end of the financial year 2024, the agency would serve 7 million more recipients with 7,000 fewer full-time staff compared to FY 2015.

Furthermore, US President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) recently ordered the General Services Administration to terminate leases on an estimated 7,500 federal offices, including several SSA offices nationwide. These actions could further prolong the lengthy wait times for processing Social Security disability appeals.

Earlier this week, the SSA also announced the closure of its Office of Transformation department, which was responsible for guiding and overseeing 'enterprise-wide initiatives, addressing policies, business processes, and systems.' DOGE claims that millions of dollars were saved via SSA contract reductions, including cuts to IT support.