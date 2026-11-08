A hypothetical 62-year-old US worker who claims Social Security after a layoff could need to return at least $8,400 (£6,288) in benefits to withdraw the application six months later. The example assumes six monthly benefits of $1,400 (£1,041), with the total repayment potentially higher depending on other amounts covered by the claim.

The worker initially claims because he does not know how long finding another job will take. When he returns to employment six months later, his salary removes the immediate need for benefits. Withdrawing the application would allow him to reconsider when to claim for retirement.

That choice involves more than whether he can afford the repayment. He must also meet a deadline, consider the income he would forgo and assess whether the new job provides enough security to manage without monthly benefits.

Social Security Withdrawal Has a Limited Window

A retirement application can generally be withdrawn within 12 months of the first month of entitlement. If Social Security approves, it treats the claim as though it never happened, allowing the worker to apply again later.

This opportunity is generally available only once in a lifetime. Starting another job does not reset the deadline or automatically withdraw the claim.

Withdrawal differs from voluntarily suspending payments, which becomes available only at full retirement age.

What the Social Security Repayment Includes

Six monthly benefits of $1,400 (£1,041) total $8,400 (£6,288). Withdrawal requires repayment of benefits covered by the application, without interest.

The amount can include benefits paid to relatives on the worker's record, who must consent to withdrawal. Federal income tax withheld and certain Medicare-related amounts can also be included.

The $8,400 (£6,288) figure is therefore a base illustration. Whether the monthly amount represents benefits before or after deductions matters when calculating repayment.

Returning the money could also reduce emergency savings. A new salary may cover current spending without guaranteeing lasting employment.

Social Security at 62 and Later Benefits

For people born after 31 December 1959, full retirement age is 67. The example applies a 30% early-claiming reduction at 62, reducing an unreduced monthly benefit of $2,000 (£1,496) to $1,400 (£1,041).

The difference is $600 (£448) monthly, or $7,200 (£5,386) annually, but this does not establish an individual's future entitlement.

Dividing $8,400 (£6,288) by $600 (£448) does not establish a break-even point either. Withdrawal means forgoing intervening payments, and the comparison depends partly on benefits otherwise withheld while working.

Returning to Work While Receiving Social Security

Starting another job does not require withdrawal. A worker can retain the claim, subject to the earnings test before full retirement age.

A separate calculation illustrates that test using a 2027 earnings limit of $25,560 (£19,121) for someone below full retirement age throughout the year. Under the stated rule, Social Security withholds $1 (£0.75) for every $2 (£1.5) earned above the threshold.

Earnings of $55,560 (£41, 563) would exceed that limit by $30,000 (£22,442), producing withholding of $15,000 (£11,221) against $16,800 (£12,567) in annual benefits, assuming monthly benefits remain $1,400 (£1,041).

The agency generally withholds whole monthly payments and settles any difference later. At full retirement age, it recalculates benefits to credit months when payments were withheld. That adjustment also matters when comparing future payments.

A special rule generally available for one year can allow full payments for qualifying low-earnings months when benefits begin partway through a year, despite higher earnings before retirement.

For someone choosing withdrawal, the request requires Form SSA-521, Request for Withdrawal of Application, repayment and agency approval. Starting work does not withdraw the claim automatically. The form must be submitted within 12 months of the first month of entitlement.