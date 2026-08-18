State Farm Mutual began issuing its $5bn auto dividend on 31 July 2025. Millions of qualifying customers have already received payments, with more still to come.

Drivers qualify if they had an eligible State Farm Mutual personal auto policy at any point during 2025. Their calculated dividend must also reach at least $10.

How To Check if You Qualify for State Farm's $5BN Dividend

State Farm says the policy must have been active at some point during 2025. Former customers can also qualify for the dividend. Eligible drivers can check the State Farm dividend portal at sfdividend.com. They can also call 1-888-808-9532 or contact their State Farm agent.

State Farm notifies customers by email or post when payments become available. Customers with a registered email address receive instructions for choosing their payment method. Those without an email address on file automatically receive a cheque by post. State Farm sends payments in waves based on the state assigned to each policy.

The distribution covers qualifying policies across more than 49 million State Farm Mutual vehicles. State Farm expects the nationwide rollout to take several months.

State Farm Dividend: How Much Will You Get?

State Farm announced the one-time dividend in February 2025 after stronger auto results for the previous year. The company calls it the largest dividend in its 103-year history. Payments average about $100 for each qualifying vehicle. Actual amounts depend on the 2025 premium and the percentage assigned to each state.

State Farm sets those percentages between 4 per cent and 10 per cent. The rate reflects each state's contribution to its nationwide underwriting performance. The dividend comes as a separate cash payment rather than a policy credit. State Farm says the payout will not determine future auto rates.

State Farm's auto business recorded a $4.6bn underwriting gain in 2025. It had posted a $2.7bn underwriting loss in 2024. The insurer also reduced auto rates in 40 states. State Farm said those cuts averaged 10 per cent and lowered annual premiums by about $4.6bn.

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State Farm Dividend Payments: Email, Cheque and Scam Warnings

Customers with an email address on file should watch for donotreply@e.sfdividend.com. The message provides a unique ID and PIN for choosing a digital payment or cheque.

State Farm directs customers to its dividend portal, which Verita operates. The insurer advises customers to check sender and website addresses before opening links.

Drivers should also watch for scams linked to the payout. State Farm says it never charges a fee to release a dividend payment. The insurer will not request banking or digital-wallet passwords either. Customers who receive suspicious messages should use State Farm's official channels instead.

The dividend follows a sharp improvement in State Farm's 2025 financial results. Its property and casualty businesses recorded a $1.5bn underwriting gain. Those businesses had reported a $6.1bn underwriting loss in 2024. State Farm's overall net income also rose from $5.3bn to $12.9bn in 2025.

The insurer said stronger auto performance supported the dividend. Lower repair costs and fewer collisions also helped State Farm cut rates in many states.

Eligible customers will automatically receive the dividend once their state's rollout begins. They can check their status through the official portal, contact centre or State Farm agent — no application is required.