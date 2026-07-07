Over 75.6 million Americans received Social Security and Supplement Security Income (SSI) benefits in May. The average retirement benefit in May stood at $1,990.81 while survivor benefits and disability insurance payouts stood at $1,626.59 and $1,493.25, respectively, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

The SSA has already issued July benefits to several groups of recipients, but many more have to wait for the SSA's three-Wednesdays distribution cycle to kick in.

Regular SSI payments for July were sent on 1st July to 7.3 million beneficiaries. SSI is a monthly benefit scheme for Americans with limited income or resources who are 65 or older, blind, or have a qualifying disability. Even children with a qualifying disability can apply to receive monthly SSI payments. You can apply for SSI online or in person at the local Social Security office.

In 2026, the maximum monthly SSI payments are $994 for individual beneficiaries and $1,491 for eligible married couples.

On 2nd July, the SSA also disbursed this month's Social Security benefits to people who started claiming their benefit before May 1997. Those who claim Social Security as well as SSI payouts have also received their July benefits on Thursday last week.

Note that dual and pre-May 1997 recipients get their Social Security on the third of each month, but were paid 24 hours ahead of schedule this time as 3rd July was a federal holiday.

July's Three-Wednesdays Cycle

The majority of Social Security recipients receive monthly payouts on the second, third or fourth Wednesday in each month, depending on their birthday.

People born between the 1st and 10th of the month receive their payment on the second Wednesday of the month. Those born between the 11th and 20th receive their payment on the third Wednesday of the month. People born after the 20th receive payouts on the fourth Wednesday.

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The SSA has also disclosed the remaining SSI payment schedule for 2026. August payments will be made on 31st July this time, which is a day earlier than scheduled as 1st August is a weekend day.

The September SSI payment will be sent on Tuesday, 1st September, and the next one on 1st October. However, the November SSI payments for this year will be sent on Friday, 30th October, given that the regular payment date falls later.

For both December 2026 and January 2027, the SSI payments will be made on 1st December, and 31st December, respectively.

All federal benefit payments, including Social Security and SSI benefits, must be made electronically with few exceptions. Your monthly benefit is either sent to your bank account via direct deposit or loaded onto a Direct Express Debit Mastercard. If you're applying for Social Security or Supplemental Security Income benefits, you can elect to receive your benefit payment in one of these methods electronically when you enroll.

SSI Programme Facing an Overhaul?

Earlier in March, a bipartisan group of 30 Washington, DC, lawmakers planned to reintroduce a bill, called the SSI Restoration Act, to modernise the anti-poverty programme by expanding and bolstering SSI benefits amid rising costs and sticky inflation, according to the bill's sponsor, Senator Elizabeth Warren.

'SSI is a critical lifeline for millions of Americans — but the programme is five decades out-of-date, leaving people behind and even punishing them for trying to save up,' Warren had stated.

For instance, the proposed bill will adjust the earned income exclusion. Currently, an SSI beneficiary's first $65 in earnings does not count as income, and it could increase to $512 monthly if the new bill passes.