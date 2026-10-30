Millions of Americans could see their Social Security retirement cheques cut by around a fifth from late 2032, after new US government forecasts on 9 June 2026 projected a 22 per cent funding shortfall for retirement and survivor benefits unless Congress intervenes.

The potential reductions could affect beneficiaries nationwide unless lawmakers address the programme's finances.

The Social Security trustees' annual report moved the retirement trust fund's projected depletion date to the fourth quarter of 2032, one quarter earlier than previously expected.

Payments would not necessarily stop. Payroll taxes would continue funding the system, but incoming revenue would cover only 78 per cent of scheduled retirement and survivor benefits.

The 2025 trustees' report projected that 77 per cent of benefits would remain payable in early 2033, equivalent to a 23 per cent shortfall.

The latest forecast therefore brings the deadline forward while slightly reducing the estimated percentage gap.

However, the programme's wider long-term funding deficit has continued to deteriorate.

Social Security Cuts Could Strip Hundreds From Monthly Benefits

The potential financial impact becomes clearer when applied to a typical retirement payment.

According to the Social Security Administration's September 2026 figures, the average monthly benefit for retired workers was $2,088.79 (approx. £1,560 and €1,871).

Applying a hypothetical 22 per cent reduction would remove approximately $460 (£343 and €412) each month, leaving a payment of around $1,629 (£1,216 and €1,459).

These figures are illustrative, not reductions already enacted or payments guaranteed for 2032. They also use current benefit levels rather than accounting for future cost-of-living adjustments.

In an analysis published on 3 June 2026, before the latest trustees' report, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget modelled a 24 per cent reduction under an earlier scenario.

The organisation estimated that the average recipient could lose approximately $500 (£373 and €448) monthly, equivalent to $6,000 (£4,480 and €5,375) annually. It also projected average monthly losses exceeding $500 (approx. €447.70 and £373.07) in 29 states.

Those figures are based on a different scenario and should not be confused with the trustees' subsequent 22 per cent forecast.

For households relying on Social Security to cover housing, food and medical expenses, even a smaller reduction could place considerable pressure on retirement budgets.

Why Social Security's Finances Are Under Mounting Strain

Social Security's financial difficulties do not mean workers will stop contributing payroll taxes. Instead, projected benefit costs continue to outpace income as trust fund reserves decline.

The trustees lowered their long-term fertility assumption from 1.90 to 1.75 children per woman. They also projected lower immigration, reducing the expected number of future workers contributing to the system.

Changes to federal tax policy have added further pressure.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law on 4 July 2025, made several existing income tax provisions permanent and introduced a temporary additional deduction for eligible taxpayers aged 65 and older.

Although the legislation provides tax relief to qualifying Americans, it did not eliminate federal taxation of Social Security benefits for everyone.

The trustees expect the changes to reduce future trust fund revenue from income taxes collected on those benefits.

The combined programme's projected long-term financing shortfall consequently increased from 3.82 per cent to 4.42 per cent of taxable payroll.

This figure measures the funding gap over 75 years, not the percentage by which individual monthly payments would be reduced.

It also explains why a worsening long-term deficit can coexist with a slightly smaller estimated benefit shortfall when the retirement trust fund becomes depleted.

What Lawmakers Could Change Before Any Cuts Hit

No reduction in scheduled Social Security benefits has been enacted. However, if the retirement and survivor trust fund is depleted without legislative action, continuing income is projected to cover only 78 per cent of scheduled payments.

How those payments would be administered remains a legal and operational question. The Congressional Budget Office has explained that existing law does not prescribe a specific method for reducing payments after trust fund depletion.

Congress could consider adjustments to payroll taxes, benefits or programme financing before reserves run out.

The trustees have urged lawmakers to act early, allowing more time for policy changes and giving Americans greater opportunity to prepare.

Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano likewise called for cooperation, saying 'it is important for lawmakers and the Social Security Administration to work together', according to the agency's 9 June statement.

The outlook for disability insurance differs. Its separate trust fund is projected to pay full scheduled benefits through at least 2100.

If the retirement and disability funds were considered together, reserves would last until the third quarter of 2034, when continuing income could cover approximately 83 per cent of scheduled benefits.

However, the funds remain legally separate, and combining their finances would require congressional action.

For now, workers and retirees can review their projected payments through a my Social Security account. Comparing those estimates against potential funding shortfalls may help households prepare, although actual payments will ultimately depend on future legislation and how the programme's finances develop.