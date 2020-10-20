Months after reports that Sofia Richie has reconciled with long-term partner Scott Disick following a brief split, it has emerged that she has instead moved on with her new boyfriend Matthew Morton.

According to a report in Us Weekly, Sofia Richie has started dating Matthew Morton around two months after calling it quits with Scott Disick. Morton is co-founder of a beverage company 'Cha Cha Matcha.'

A source told the outlet that the couple has kept it low-key as they do not want to make a deal about their new relationship. "They're trying not to make a big deal about their relationship or about how serious it is, but they are definitely seeing each other," the insider said.

The couple sparked romance rumours after they were spotted on a dinner date at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu on Saturday. For the date night, the model was casually dressed in a black shirt, pants, and leather jacket, while her entrepreneur boyfriend was sporting a white shirt, black pants, and a tan jacket.

The night-out came just days after Richie's ex-boyfriend Disick was seen spending time with model Megan Blake Irwin outside the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood on Thursday. He was previously linked to the 28-year-old model in 2016.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old was also spotted at a dinner with model Bella Banos, whom he dated in 2017.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star started dating Richie in 2017 after his split from long-term girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children- Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Disick and Richie dated on and off over the past three years but officially called it quits in May following Disick's rehab stay for past traumas in Colorado. They sparked reconciliation rumours by coming together for the celebration of the 4th of July, but a source told Us Weekly in mid-August that they have called it quits once again.

"Scott and Sofia are spending time apart. She is making it a point to do her own thing," a source said at the time. Another source told the outlet last month that Richie's family "think she is way better off without him."