Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are back together within two months of their split, weeks after rumours that the businessman is rekindling his romance with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

A source has claimed to Us Weekly that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are giving their relationship another shot after a brief split. Scott Disick and Sofia Richie first began dating in 2017 but had decided to take some time apart in May.

The insider said: "They weren't getting along before – hence the split," adding that the duo "worked on having a life separate from each other," but ultimately decided to get back together."

"They are hanging out again romantically. It's back on," the source revealed.

Meanwhile, a second source said that the couple who were together for three years had decided to stay apart for a short while as the supermodel wanted Disick to have time to work on himself. The split had happened shortly after the "Flip It Like Disick" star returned from a treatment facility in Colorado amid his struggles with mental health issues.

"Sofia wanted Scott to get through and overcome any issues he has and Scott wanted to put a bigger focus on himself and his family before any sort of romantic relationship," the insider said, adding that the couple is "hanging out" again.

"Scott's family is always what is most important to him," the source said about the 37-year-old, who shares sons Reign, five, and Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, seven, with Kourtney Kardashian.

According to a third insider, the break was "good" for both Scott and Sofia, and the former "has been much more calm and responsive to people outside of his family over the last month or so."

"Whatever issues that were bubbling up between Sofia and Scott at the start of the pandemic have simmered down and Scott has returned to a place where Sofia feels comfortable being around him and being in his life again," the source said.

Meanwhile, a source told People that the couple has rekindled their romance but are "trying to make things work while taking things slow."