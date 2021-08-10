Manchester United are planning to complete another significant signing before the ongoing summer transfer window closes at the end of this month, but there is a catch. The Red Devils will first have to offload players before they can venture into the market and make a third signing.

The 20-time English champions made two statement signings this window, acquiring Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million plus addons, and Raphael Varane from Real Madrid in a £34 million deal. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that a third big signing will be a bonus, but United are still looking for players in other positions.

United have been linked with Kieran Trippier with the Norwegian manager keen to bolster the right side of his backline and bring more competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Premier League giants have also been linked with a host of midfielders like Eduardo Camavinga, Yves Bissouma, Ruben Neves and Saul Niguez.

However, the Manchester club needs to sell players before they can strengthen both positions. Diogo Dalot remains an option at right-back for Solskjaer and if he remains at Old Trafford, they are unlikely to move for Trippier this summer.

Similarly, in midfield, the Norwegian boss has a number of options and any significant addition can only happen if players leave this month. Paul Pogba's future remains uncertain with Paris Saint-Germain interested, but there's also Fred, Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic, who can provide support to Bruno Fernandes in the center of the pitch.

According to Manchester Evening News' United expert Samuel Luckhurst, the club are likely to make an addition but only if they can sell some players. The market is frozen for outgoings, with the Red Devils failing to offload a single player thus far.

"I actually think Solskjaer is genuine when he says it will be a bonus to get another signing. I think United fans need to be grateful that they have got two marquee signings in (Jadon) Sancho and (Raphaël) Varane, which means you will always be lucky to get another significant signing," Lockhurst said.

"My gut instinct is that they still will get another significant signing in. Don't ask me whether it's at midfield, at full-back, or at centre-back even. I think outgoings will probably dictate which position United go for if indeed they go for any at all."