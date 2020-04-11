Sophie, Countess of Wessex stepped out from her Surrey home, Bagshot Park, to visit the Hope Hub. The charity works to prevent and end homelessness in Surrey Heath and surrounding area.

The British royal family have been working from home since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak. Last month Prince William and Kate Middleton carried out an official engagement when they visited the call centre of NHS. Meanwhile, Prince Andrew along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson was also pictured organising care packages for Thames Hospice in Windsor and later delivering the parcels.

Maintaining the prescribed guidelines, Sophie made a surprise visit in mask and gloves to help homeless people during coronavirus outbreak, Express reports. Surrey Heath Council shared the pictures from the secret visit on their Twitter account.

"It was a joy to welcome HRH The Countess of Wessex on Thursday 9 April to @thehopehub to meet staff & volunteers & help pack emergency food parcels for vulnerable Clients who are in temporary accommodation during COVID-19 and would otherwise be homeless.''

During the surprise visit, the 55-year-olf royal helped pack and deliver Easter food parcels for homeless and vulnerable people in emergency accommodation in Surrey Hearth. During the engagement, the mother-of-two wore latex gloves and a surgical mask to stay protected. She was also pictured alongside other people, maintaining a two metre safe distance.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also surprised students and teachers at a Lancashire school as they conducted a virtual engagement with them via video call. The couple spoke with staff and children at Casterton Primary Academy, that is housing high percentage of pupils whose parents are key workers. William and Kate thanked the teachers for caring for the children.