Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York were pictured packing gift bags for the Thames Hospice in Windsor on Friday. This is the first time the former couple has been pictured together since the Duke of York stepped down from royal duties in January 2020. The York family continue their efforts to support the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the entire world.

The photograph was shared by Sarah Ferguson's assistant Antonia Marshall on her Instagram account, Hello reports. "@sarahferguson15 and @hrhthedukeofyork packing all the care packages for @thameshospice in Windsor today. The York Family are a wonderful and steadfast unit and through this crisis, are continuously helping others. So proud of them all..." she captioned the picture.

Andrew and Sarah can be seen clad in casual shirts packing the colourful gift bags from what appears to be their home at Royal Lodge. The family is thought to be self-isolating together alongside daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in their Windsor home.

On her Instagram account, Sarah also shared many pictures of the package that contained "Thank You" cupcakes for the front line workers in Windsor. There were pictures of the Duke of York delivering the parcels to the hospice, and posing with staff as he handed over the boxes of gifts.

The duchess also paid tribute to her oldest sister Jane who lives in Australia to mark National Sibling's Day.

Sarah has earlier given updates about her efforts to provide food and treats to the healthcare community. Along with her daughter Eugenie and son-in-law she delivered packages to NHS staff at Hammersmith hospital in London. The duchess also sent boxes of fruits and vegetables, beauty hampers and other snacks to NHS staff around the country.

The family has remained united and has been supporting Andrew since he stepped away from his royal duties following his TV interview with BBC "Newsnight", which focused on his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.