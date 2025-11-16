KEY POINTS Sophie Grégoire Trudeau says she is 'not a single mum' as she still co-parents closely with Justin Trudeau.

The Trudeaus separated in 2023 but continue to operate 'one family life' with shared priorities.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has delivered her most revealing comments yet about life after her high-profile split from former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, admitting the renewed spotlight on his private life, including rumours involving pop star Katy Perry, has tested her emotional boundaries.

The 50-year-old said she has been forced to rebuild her sense of peace while navigating co-parenting under global scrutiny and the public's growing fascination with Justin's interactions with the chart-topping singer.

Appearing on the Arlene Is Alone podcast, Grégoire Trudeau said she remains determined to protect her wellbeing even when attention surrounding Justin intensifies.

'We're human beings and stuff affects us,' she told host Arlene Dickinson. 'How you react to stuff is your decision. So I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise.'

Katy Perry Rumours Hover Over Sophie's Remarks

Dickinson avoided naming Perry directly, but referred pointedly to 'the publicness of what Justin is doing', a clear nod to speculation that has exploded on social media in recent weeks. The 41-year-old 'Roar' singer has shared multiple photos with Trudeau, prompting widespread commentary about their apparent closeness and fuelling questions about Justin's post-divorce romantic life.

Sophie refused to be drawn into the speculation, steering the conversation instead toward her own emotional growth.

'I'm very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers,' she said. 'The woman I become through this is my decision.'

Her remarks come as interest in Justin's relationships has surged worldwide, with every interaction scrutinised, analysed and amplified.

'I'm Not a Single Mum': Sophie Defends Justin's Role as a Father

While headlines have fixated on Justin's dating life, Sophie used the interview to refocus attention on what she considers far more important: the stability and unity of their co-parenting arrangement.

The former couple share three children, Xavier, 18, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11. Sophie made it clear that despite their separation in 2023 after nearly two decades of marriage, Justin remains deeply involved in their upbringing.

'I'm definitely not a single mum,' she emphasised. 'I have a partnership with a father who has such deep love and availability to his children.'

Her comments offer a rare glimpse into Justin Trudeau's private world, suggesting that behind the headlines and speculation, he remains a committed and attentive parent. The picture she paints is markedly different from public perceptions of the couple moving in separate directions.

One Relationship Ends, Another Begins: Their Family Structure Remains

Sophie explained that although their romantic partnership has ended, their shared responsibilities as parents remain fully intact.

'We have separate lives, but we have one family life,' she said. 'You need a common, conscious decision of, "Our family is our greatest creation and we're going to feed it together, no matter if we're on different life paths."'

The arrangement, she admitted, takes deliberate effort.

'It's not always easy to live,' she said. 'But it's very adult.'

Her remarks suggest that cooperation, communication and shared commitment remain central to their day-to-day lives, no matter how noisy the outside world becomes.

Sophie on Rebuilding Herself While Life Around Her Changes

Beyond co-parenting, Sophie said she is focused on her own work as a motivational speaker and wellness advocate, balancing her career with the demands of raising three teenagers. She suggested that while Justin's public life will always make her name part of a global conversation, she has learned to separate external drama from her internal stability.

By choosing 'the music instead of the noise', Sophie Grégoire Trudeau signalled that she intends to continue navigating post-divorce life with clarity, composure and a protective instinct for both her children and her peace of mind.