Witnesses saw him yell, 'What the hell is wrong with you people?' and 'My plane is waiting!'

Sir Elton John has never been one to hide his emotions and at 78, the legendary "Rocket Man" is still proving that his fiery streak burns as brightly as his talent. Reports said the British music icon threw a backstage tantrum at Saturday's 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony after the show ran behind schedule.

The event, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, saw John fuming before he took the stage to perform a musical tribute to Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson, who died in June at 82.

A witness told Page Six that John was visibly irritated by the delay. 'What the hell is wrong with you people? Nobody knows what they're doing!' the insider quoted him as shouting. The outburst reportedly escalated as he realized how much longer he'd have to wait before performing.

'My plane is waiting!' the 1994 Rock Hall inductee allegedly barked, echoing the frustrations of countless travelers delayed by the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

Despite the tense moment backstage, John composed himself in time to deliver a moving performance of "God Only Knows," which he described as a love letter to his idol, Brian Wilson.

'He was the one that influenced me more than anybody else when it came to writing songs on the piano,' John told the crowd, adding that his first meeting with Wilson was 'an evening we would never forget.'

A Familiar Temperament

For those who have followed John's long career, the incident at the Rock Hall is far from shocking. The pop legend's passion has often come with flashes of temper. His famous "diva" reputation dates back decades, notably to his 1999 clash with Tina Turner during rehearsals for VH1 Divas Live.

Turner later told 60 Minutes that she made the mistake of trying to show John how to play "Proud Mary."

'The mistake is you don't show Elton John how to play his piano,' she said with a laugh. But the moment quickly turned sour. 'He just exploded,' Turner recalled. 'He stormed off and went into a rage.' John eventually apologised for the blow-up, according to Turner, but the story cemented his reputation as one of music's most mercurial stars.

A Perfectionist at Work

A second source told Page Six that while there was "some scrambling and discussions in the hallway" before his tribute, John ultimately went onstage "no problem." Without his trademark piano, he focused on delivering an emotional performance that drew a standing ovation.

Fans were quick to weigh in on the story online. One commenter wrote, 'Well, maybe we need more context. I have to agree with him that most people don't seem to know what they're doing anymore.' Another defended the singer's high standards, saying, 'Elton John, who I've seen twice, started both concerts right on time. That's professionalism.'

Others were more amused than critical. 'Good for him,' one fan quipped. 'He's famous and old enough to say what he wants.'