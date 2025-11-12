KEY POINTS Cleto Escobedo III, Kimmel's lifelong friend and Jimmy Kimmel Live! bandleader, has died at 59.

Kimmel reportedly cancelled a show taping to be by Escobedo's side before his passing.

Cleto Escobedo III, the longtime bandleader for Jimmy Kimmel Live! and one of Jimmy Kimmel's closest friends, has died at 59. Multiple reports suggest that his death may have been linked to complications from a liver transplant, although the exact cause has not yet been officially confirmed.

News of Escobedo's passing sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, with fans and colleagues mourning the loss of the talented musician whose easy charm and saxophone skills made him an integral part of late-night television.

Escobedo was more than just a bandleader, he was Kimmel's lifelong friend and a familiar, comforting presence to millions of viewers since the show's debut in 2003.

Reports Cite Liver Transplant Complications

According to Page Six, Escobedo had been hospitalised in the days leading up to his death. His condition reportedly worsened due to complications related to a liver transplant.

Jimmy Kimmel cancelled a scheduled Thursday taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week to be by his side, explaining why a rerun aired unexpectedly that evening.

While no official statement has been released by Escobedo's family or the Jimmy Kimmel Live! team, sources said his health had been fragile in recent months.

'Cleto had been fighting hard to recover, but the complications proved too much,' one insider reportedly said.

Medical experts say that even successful liver transplants carry significant risks. Infections, organ rejection, and blood vessel complications can arise weeks or even months after the procedure. A 2024 study published in Liver Transplantation found that nearly 40% of patients experience serious post-operative issues.

'Liver transplant patients face one of the most delicate recovery processes in all of medicine,' said Dr. Samuel Ortega, a hepatologist unaffiliated with Escobedo's case. 'The liver is resilient, but the body's immune response can be unpredictable. Even small complications can quickly escalate.'

A Lifelong Friendship with Jimmy Kimmel

Escobedo's story is inseparable from Jimmy Kimmel's. The two grew up across the street from each other in Las Vegas, bonding over music and humour long before either found fame. Their friendship spanned decades, and when Kimmel launched Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2003, he knew exactly who he wanted to lead the band: his childhood best friend.

Escobedo's group, Cleto and the Cletones, became a signature part of the show's identity. Viewers grew fond of his calm, smiling presence and his playful banter with Kimmel, which added warmth and familiarity to the nightly broadcast.

'He wasn't just part of the band, he was part of the family,' a former crew member told Entertainment Weekly. 'Jimmy trusted him completely. Their chemistry was genuine, and you could feel it on screen.'

Remembering a Beloved Musician

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Escobedo came from a musical family and began performing professionally at a young age. Before joining Kimmel's show, he played with acts ranging from Santana to Stevie Wonder, earning respect across the industry for his smooth tone and professionalism.

Fans have flooded social media with tributes since news of his passing broke. One viewer wrote, 'Cleto's smile always made Jimmy Kimmel Live! feel like home. It won't be the same without him.' Another added, 'He brought so much soul and joy to late-night TV. Rest easy, Cleto.'

Escobedo's contribution to television went far beyond his music. He helped define the laid-back, human tone that made Jimmy Kimmel Live! stand out among late-night shows. His subtle humour, quick wit, and genuine friendship with Kimmel resonated with viewers night after night.

As tributes pour in from fans and fellow musicians, Escobedo's legacy as a performer and friend endures. His saxophone may have fallen silent, but the music and laughter he shared for over two decades will continue to echo long after his final note.