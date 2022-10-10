Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been filmed criticising Mikel Arteta - throwing more light on their fall out midway through last season. The Gabonese forward was shown the door at Arsenal during this year's January transfer window after multiple disciplinary breaches.

The 33-year-old forward was the Arsenal skipper at the time, and was into the first-year of his £350,000-a-week deal. After a prolific 2021-22 season, the Gabon international's goals dried up last season, but he continued to start for Arteta, as they chased a place in Europe.

However, in December last year - after yet another disciplinary breach - the Gunners boss decided to take action. Arteta stripped Aubameyang of the Arsenal captaincy, and ostracised him from the first-team squad to set an example for the younger players in the squad.

After multiple interventions from club officials, it became clear that there was no way back for Aubameyang. He was allowed to join Barcelona on a free transfer, which was criticised at the time, especially after Arsenal lost out on a place in the top four to arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Aubameyang has now been filmed criticising Arteta, suggesting that the Spanish coach cannot handle experienced players that have an opinion. The former Borussia Dortmund star has been slammed for his comments, especially since it is no secret that it was his inability to adhere to the manager's rules that saw him dropped.

🗣 Aubameyang on Arteta: "Big characters and big players...he can't deal with it. He needs some young players who don't say anything."



This is really low from @Auba. As soon as he wants out he'll create problems in the locker room and blame it on someome else. pic.twitter.com/eIflZHewis — Arsenal Harmony ⚡ (@ArsenalHarmoni) October 9, 2022

Arsenal fans were almost unanimous in their reaction to the former skipper with many questioning his character for such an attack on Arteta. The Gunners' supporters feel it was the right move in getting Aubameyang out of the club in order to help the club progress in the right direction.

One fan wrote: "I'd be curious to know what he thinks "big character" means. supposedly being late and being AWOL."

Another fan added: "I'd take these young players who don't say anything and listen at Arsenal over a jumped up ego like him. To think he was our captain..."

Former Premier League footballer Charlie Adam, on Stadium Astro, labeled it "sour grapes" and believes Aubameyang's attitude towards Arteta needs to be questioned. The former Liverpool midfielder feels the Spanish coach made the right decision for the betterment of the club.

Adam's colleague Kevin Campbell was also quick to jump to Arteta's defence and feels Aubameyang did not set the right example being a senior player. He felt the Gabonese star would have set a wrong example to the younger players, who are coming through the ranks at Arsenal.