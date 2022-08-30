FC Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the latest victim of yet another assault and robbery case involving a famous football player. The Gabon international along with his wife, Alysha Behague, were reportedly beaten up and robbed by four armed men in the early hours of Monday morning.

The perpetrators somehow managed to break into the property at around 1:00 am via the garden before gaining access into the home. According to The Sun, Aubameyang was hit with an iron bar on the chin while Alysha was hit over the head.

They were then handcuffed and tied up, and were forced to lie on the floor for about an hour in front of their two children, Curtys, 11, and Pierre, six.

The robbers allegedly gained access to a safe which contains jewellery and other valuables. The total value of all the items that were stolen is still unclear. After they snatched up what they came for, the men fled on a white Audi A3.

Luckily, no one was seriously injured in the incident and the couple refused to be treated at a hospital so that they could stay with their children after the ordeal. The crime has been reported to local police in the affluent Castelldefels region in Catalunya, but the suspects are still at large.

Aubameyang's home is located near properties owned by former Barcelona legends Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The area is highly exclusive, with most homes protected by private security agencies. It is unclear if the former Arsenal captain had extra security measures in place when the robbery took place. After this incident, if he stays in Barcelona, it will be more than likely that he will step up security measures.

Earlier this month, new Barcelona arrival Robert Lewandowski was also robbed of a £60,000 watch as he was making his way to training. Luckily, the watch was recovered almost immediately.

Apart from the Barcelona players, other famous footballers have also been targeted by robbers in recent months. Last year, Paris Saint-Germain players Neymar Jr., Angel di Maria and Marquinhos were all victims of home invasions within just a few months of each other.

