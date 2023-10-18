Tourists are reportedly at risk of being banned from a few Spanish party islands under new plans being considered by local officials to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

Travellers could be blacklisted from notorious party hot spots in the Balearic Islands, such as Magaluf in Majorca and the West End of San Antonio in Ibiza, if the new rules are passed and brought in place.

Balearic Islands Head of Tourism Jaume Bauza suggested that they were planning to bring in new regulations that would see holidaymakers being ordered to go back home if they breach any of the new strict rules.

A decree against drunken behaviour was passed at the beginning of 2020 in certain areas in Majorca and Ibiza. Anyone breaking the current law could be slapped with a hefty fine of £50,000. Likewise, holidaymakers cannot leap off their hotel balconies or surpass their limits on the amount of alcohol served with meals at all-inclusive hotels.

It is understood that the authorities in the Balearic Islands are planning to bring in some updates to the current law, with extreme measures not being ruled out. The new rules and regulations in Majorca and Ibiza could include more severe punishments, such as banning anyone who breaks the law.

The Spanish islands have been taking these laws seriously. In August, it was reported that around five tourists were handed five-figure fines over the summer for climbing between balconies at hotels in Magaluf. Calvia Council, which is responsible for the party resort, said that five foreign holidaymakers had been fined for "balconing". The offenders were handed bills of more than £30,000 each and were kicked out of their hotels.

The government of the Balearic Islands is also aiming to change the name of the decree against excess tourism to that of the "responsible tourism" decree to avoid negative references.

As of now, the rules against anti-social behaviour are only implemented in some streets of Magaluf and San Antonio. The authorities are now planning to eliminate that situation, meaning they can take action against offenders in any of the four islands that make up the Balearics - Majorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera.

Majorca and Ibiza last year introduced restrictions on how much tourists can drink on all-inclusive breaks. Travellers can only drink six alcoholic drinks a day - three at lunch and three with their evening meal.

Meanwhile, the sale of alcohol in shops between 9.30 pm and 8 am and advertising party boats in some areas have also all been banned.