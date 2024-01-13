It will be a mouthwatering "Super Clasico" between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF after both Spanish giants advanced to the final of the Spanish Super Cup. A clash between these two teams is one of the most awaited matches every season, and it becomes even more intense when they meet at any final. However, one of the other Super Cup participants is convinced that there has been some conspiracy behind ensuring that the two big rivals end up in the final.

Real Madrid got past city rivals Atletico Madrid in the first semi-final on Wednesday in an eight-goal thriller. Los Blancos edged past Los Colchoneros 5-3 and booked their seat in the final. After that, all eyes were on Thursday's second semi-final between Barcelona and Osasuna.

The Blaugrana won the match 2-0, but not without any controversy. The Osasuna camp is convinced that the officiating during their match was lopsided and favoured the Catalan giants heavily.

🎬 HIGHLIGHTS! Barça get goals from Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal to beat Osasuna and qualify for the Spanish Super Cup final versus Real Madrid 🍿 pic.twitter.com/wuGkidADng — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 12, 2024

In particular, Polish forward Robert Lewandowski's opening goal in the 59th minute has been the subject of a lot of complaints. Osasuna held the reigning La Liga champions to a stalemate throughout the first half, and they were doing well in the second before Lewandowski scored for the Catalans.

During the build-up to the goal, Osasuna felt that Jose Arnaiz was fouled by Andreas Christensen. The referee did not blow the whistle and allowed play to continue, therefore allowing Barcelona to continue their attack. VAR agreed with referee Alejandro Muniz Ruiz's decision, and no foul was given, putting Barcelona in the lead.

Osasuna were not able to find the equaliser, and Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal sealed the deal in stoppage time with another goal.

After the match, Osasuna defender David Garcia was furious and did not hold back while speaking to the media about what transpired during the match. He said: "You've all seen it. The number of fouls that are whistled like that, the number that in the first half have all been whistled in favour of Barcelona. It was very obvious, very clear to me. Three minutes later, the same play was blown and the whistle was blown for the same side. What do you say?"

He then hinted that the referee's decisions favour certain teams, including Barcelona. "It was very obvious to me, but coincidentally or not, it's always the same teams that benefit," he said.

Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate was also furious about the foul but held back on the accusations. However, he made it clear that he was not happy about the decisions just the same.

He spoke about the same incident after the match: "It was a very clear foul. Jose has the ball under control and Christensen knees him. For me, those fouls don't have to be reviewable, VAR doesn't have to come in, but that doesn't mean it's not a foul."

In any case, the match is done and dusted and Osasuna will be proud to have made their maiden appearance at a Spanish Super Cup.

Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was pleased with the result and praised his squad, particularly the three substitutes, Joao Felix, Lamine Yamal and Pedri. He congratulated Osasuna and said that his side found it very difficult to break through the opponents' defence.

Barcelona will head into Sunday's final as defending champions. With their eternal rivals on the other side of the pitch, it will surely be a riveting encounter. The crowd in Saudi Arabia will be pleased to have a chance to watch El Clasico without ever having to fly to Spain. Meanwhile, fans in Spain and the rest of the world will remain slightly baffled by the fact that the Spanish Super Cup is being played thousands of miles away from Spain.