Starbucks is facing a customer backlash after accusations that employees bought the viral Bearista cups before stores opened. Fans claim staff purchased the limited-edition mugs ahead of the public, leaving collectors with no chance to buy them at the original price.

The 20-ounce Bearista cup, launched alongside Starbucks' holiday menu, immediately triggered long queues. According to Independent, some shoppers arrived before dawn only to find their store had one or two cups available. Others said employees had already purchased the cups for themselves before customers were allowed inside.

The Bearista retailed for £24. Starbucks apologised soon after the launch, saying interest exceeded expectations. The company did not confirm stock levels by store, leaving customers to guess how many units were available.

Resale Market Explodes

The scarcity quickly fuelled a booming resale market. On eBay, early bids reached £224. A handful of inflated listings reached speculative asking prices of up to £39,370, although none appeared to have sold for that amount.

A Starbucks spokesperson told Business Insider that demand for the Bearista cup exceeded nearly every other holiday merchandise release. This perception of scarcity strengthened the cup's value among collectors and pushed more fans into the secondary market.

Customers and Baristas Overwhelmed

Fans lined up long before opening, some wrapped in blankets while waiting for their chance to buy the mug. A Minnesota barista told Business Insider that customers attempted to push their way inside as staff arrived for their shift. Managers introduced a one-per-person limit, which caused further arguments among the crowd.

The tension continued after the cups sold out. Baristas said phone calls poured in throughout the day from customers asking about remaining stock. Staff at several stores described being verbally abused by callers demanding updates. Confusion increased because some believed that licensed cafés inside UK retailers might receive slightly more stock.

Hoarding Allegations Intensify

Collectors became more frustrated when stories emerged about staff securing the limited stock first. One dedicated collector in Mississippi said he had spent thousands on Starbucks merchandise over the course of 25 years. He arrived at his local shop at 3 a.m. but said a barista bought the store's only cup for herself. The experience left him questioning whether he would continue collecting Starbucks items.

Starbucks states that merchandise must be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The company also prohibits staff from setting aside merchandise for their own use. Accusations from collectors suggested these policies were not consistently followed during the Bearista launch.

The Power of Manufactured Scarcity

The Bearista frenzy reflects a phenomenon familiar in the world of collectible merchandise. Fans compared the rush to the hype surrounding Labubu dolls, which became a billion-pound collectible trend. The perception of rarity drives a fast resale market, and Starbucks merchandise has long been popular for similar reasons.

As the Bearista controversy spreads, customers continue debating stock levels, staff conduct and the resale market that followed. Collectors now wait to see if Starbucks will restock the Bearista cup or move on to the following limited release. For many, the anger stems from the belief that staff had access to the cup before customers had a fair chance to buy it.