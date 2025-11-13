A retail craze surrounding the viral Bearista cup has pushed Starbucks to introduce a new holiday merchandise collection for 2025, giving shoppers fresh designs after an earlier limited-edition cup sparked chaos both online and in stores.

Bearista Cup Frenzy Triggered Record Demand

The Bearista cup gained global attention when it sold out almost immediately after release. The 20-ounce glass, shaped like a teddy bear with a green beanie lid and matching straw, became one of the most sought-after items of the season. According to a detailed report from Adgully, customers queued outside stores, argued over the final units and posted videos documenting the overwhelming rush.

The resale market intensified the frenzy. Listings appeared online at prices between £150 and £304, far above the original £23 retail cost. Starbucks eventually apologised, explaining that demand had surpassed expectations and that the limited supply caused customer frustration. Employees also struggled to manage crowds as the cup gained huge visibility on social media.

Starbucks Responds With New 2025 Holiday Collection

To move beyond the Bearista shortage, Starbucks is preparing an expanded 2025 holiday merchandise collection. The decision comes after fans flooded stores in search of last season's cups, leaving many disappointed. In a statement shared with People and reported by E! Online, Starbucks acknowledged the demand and apologised for the shortage. The company also promised more holiday items to avoid another rush.

One of the centrepieces of this year's release is a collaboration with Roller Rabbit, featuring patterned, colourful designs that reflect the fashion brand's signature look. The new line launches on 2 December and offers a fresh alternative to the red-and-green designs Starbucks traditionally releases during the holiday season.

New Merchandise Covers More Than One Collaboration

The Roller Rabbit designs are part of a broader release. Starbucks is also offering a red gingerbread cookie tumbler, a travel mug decorated with gingerbread men and a festive cup featuring a puppy in a winter scarf. Additionally, shoppers can find a golden poinsettia mug, which adds an elegant option for those who prefer a classic style.

This wider range arrives as Starbucks attempts to avoid the scarcity that defined the Bearista release. The company says fans can expect more variety and a smoother buying experience as the holiday season approaches.

Holiday Drinks and Treats Add to the Launch

The merchandise rollout aligns with the return of Starbucks' seasonal menu. Drinks such as the Peppermint Mocha, Eggnog Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Caramel Brulée Latte return on 2 December. Starbucks is also debuting a Cinnamon Pull-Apart, which will remain available throughout the year. Seasonal treats include the Snowman Cookie and a new Polar Bear Cake Pop.

These items are served in the 2025 holiday cups, which feature plaid patterns and bow accents in traditional festive colours. Last year's Bearista cup overshadowed many designs, yet Starbucks states that interest in the holiday programme continues to grow.

A Look Back at Recent Holiday Cup Trends

Starbucks has consistently released highly anticipated cup collections each year. The 2024 cups introduced retro designs with mint green and pink shades. The 2023 set featured bright, uplifting colours with patterns such as Peppermint Swirl and Party Plaid. Previous collections leaned into classic reds, greens and whites, often adding ornaments, sparkles or small gift tag details meant to create a cosy holiday moment.

Designers say the cups are intended to feel like a personal gift to customers, and each year's designs aim to balance tradition with new creative elements.

A New Chapter After a Viral Rush

The Bearista craze highlighted how quickly hype can grow around limited-edition product launches. Starbucks hopes the 2025 collection will focus attention on creativity and accessibility rather than scarcity. By expanding the holiday line and partnering with Roller Rabbit, the company aims to deliver a festive experience that avoids the chaos of last year.